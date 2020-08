Hamilton County Coronavirus Deaths Climb 1 To 61; Tennessee Deaths Increase By 21

The county Heath Department on Sunday reported 74 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 6,768. There was one more death bringing the toll to 61.

Tennessee had 21 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 1,366, state Health Department officials said.

There were 1,961 new cases in the state for a total of 133,708.



There were 34 more patients hospitalized to bring that total to 5,847.



There have been 92,655 people recover from the virus.



Testing numbers are above 1.85 million.



Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 24,692 cases, up 252; 327 deaths, up 4



Davidson County: 21,893 cases, up 216; 227- deaths, up 7



Knox County: 5,231 cases, up 108; 42 deaths



Bledsoe County: 749 cases, up 3; 2 deaths



Bradley County: 2,166 cases, up 40; 16 deaths



Franklin County: 380 cases, up 14; 4 deaths



Grundy County: 130 cases, up 2; 2 deaths



Marion County: 256 cases, up 13; 5 deaths



McMinn County: 609 cases, up 13; 20 deaths



Meigs County: 121 cases, up 6; no deaths



Monroe County: 511 cases, up 14; 10 deaths



Polk County: 268 cases, up 24; 8 deaths



Rhea County: 581 cases, up 5; 2 deaths



Sequatchie County: 122 cases, up 4; 1 death