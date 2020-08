Here is the Walker County arrest report for Aug. 10-16:

HOLBROOK ANTHONY JOHN W/M 37 OFFICER AGREDANO SIMPLE BATTERY – FAMILY VIOLENCE, ARSON – 3RD DEGREE

COOK TIMOTHY MILES W/M 33 OFFICER CAMPBELL LPD SIMPLE ASSAULT, CRIMINAL TRESPASS, HOLD FOR COURT

LAYMON MERCEDES KAY – MARIE W/F 30 OFFICER DAVIS THEFT OF LOST OR MISLAID PROPERTY – MISD, FINANCIAL TRANSACTION CARD FRAUD

HICKS CHRISTOPHER EVAN W/M 28 OFFICER HENRY THEFT BY TAKING – MOTOR VEHICLE

POSEY HEATHER LYNN W/F 33 SELF HOLD FOR COURT

STATON BELINDA GAIL W/F 52 SELF HOLD FOR COURT

DERRYBERRY SAVANNAH NADINE W/F 21 OFFICER MILLER SIMPLE BATTERY – FAMILY VIOLENCE

NICHOLS STACY LYNN W/F 35 OFFICER RAMEY LPD SIMPLE BATTERY – FAMILY VIOLENCE, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 2ND DEGREE

KING DUSTIN DUANE W/M 18 OFFICER KING GSP DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS, SPEEDING, CROSSING GUARD LINES WITH DRUGS

MCMAHAN REBECCA ANN W/F 30 *** OFFICER DYE OBSTRUCTION (F) (X2), BATTERY FVA (X2), DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PERSELL CHARLES LOUIS W/M 41 *** OFFICER STEELE POSS OF METH WITH INTENT

THOMISON MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER W/M 44 *** OFFICER AGREDANO FTA (F)

DYE CECIL COREY W/M 26 *** OFFICER STEPHENS BACK FROM HOSPITAL

SIMPSON HALEY MAE W/F 26 *** RUSSELL DRUG COURT

MILSAPS MONICA LYNN W/F ** *** OFFICER FOSTER BACK FROM BATTLEFIELD IMAGING

BURKHART CARRIE LYNNE W/F 36 *** OFFICER EVANS AGG ASSAULT (FVA)

LASSETTER DAVID WAYNE W/M 35 *** OFFICER COPPOCK BATTERY (FVA)

TIDWELL CHRISTOPHER LEE W/M 35 *** OFFICER GILLELAND FTA (F), FTA (M)

ADAMS JAPAUL JAMES B/M 37 OFFICER YOUNG SMASH & GRAB BURGLARY

PADGETT KYLA ANN W/F 23 OFFICER YOUNG CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 2ND DEGREE

STONE KENNETH WAYNE W/M 62 OFFICER BROWN DTF POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, POSSESSION OF OXYCODONE SCHEDULE II, POSSESSION OF FENTANYL SCHEDULE II

CROMER - NAYSON CHARLOTTE ANNE W/F 37 OFFICER ELLENBURG DTF POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF FELONY

CROMER JEREMY LYNN W/M 40 OFFICER ELLENBURG DTF POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A FELONY

PADGETT JERRIE LEE W/F 58 OFFICER BARKLEY BATTERY – FVA

DEFOOR BRENNA NICOLE W/F 37 OFFICER BARKLEY BATTERY – FVA, FAILURE TO APPEAR – MISD (2 COUNTS)

WEBB DONTRELL N B/M 30 OFFICER THOMASON REMOVING / AFFIXING TAG, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED, KNOWINGLY DRIVING A MOTOR VEHICLE ON SUSPENDED, CANCELED, OR REVOKED REGISTRATION

SMITH SEAN CHRISTOPHER W/M 46 OFFICER COKER AGGRAVATED ASSAULT