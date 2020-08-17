3 People Shot In Separate Incidents In Chattanooga On Sunday

Three people were shot in separate incidents in Chattanooga on Sunday.

At approximately 3:37 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 4300 block of Highway 58 on a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a 19-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.

At approximately 6:22 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a local hospital after being notified that a gunshot victim had arrived.

Upon arrival, officers located a 49-year-old man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim arrived at the hospital by private vehicle and was suffering from a non-life threatening injury.

Officers were able to determine that the incident occurred in the 1900 block of Mulberry Street and subsequently responded to that location and secured the scene.

At approximately 11:31 p.m., Chattanooga Police were notified that a 39-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Police spoke with the victim, who arrived at the hospital via personal vehicle.

His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

No suspect information was provided.

hattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding these incidents to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.