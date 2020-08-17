August 18, 2020
August 17, 2020
Police reported an unconscious person at a location on Jersey Pike. When police arrived EMS (Medic 3) was on scene and had woken up the unconscious person. Police spoke to the man, who said he did not need any medical attention. He had broken up with his girlfriend and was walking to his mother's house on Irvin Road. He had taken a nap while walking. Police transported him to the ... (click for more)
Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been an additional 25 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 4,727.
There were 1,843 new cases as that total reached 238,861 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 22,133, up 46 since Sunday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 713 cases, up 4; 17 deaths, up 1; 55 ... (click for more)
