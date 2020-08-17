Floyd Arrested On Theft Charges In Bradley County

Richard Floyd has been taken into custody on charges of theft over $1,000 after stealing a

trailer out of Southeast Bradley County.

On Aug. 11, a resident reported that a trailer valued at $1,200 was stolen off of their property. The victim provided a description of the trailer and the suspect’s vehicle, advising that they had seen the theft occur.

Property crimes detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division forwarded the information gathered during their investigation to deputies on the Patrol Division, requesting them to be on the lookout for the suspect’s vehicle and stolen trailer.

On Sunday, BCSO Deputy Michael Lee observed a vehicle with a trailer, both matching the victim’s description.

Deputy Lee made contact with the driver, identifying him as Floyd, while detectives identified the trailer.

Floyd was taken into custody of Monday, and the trailer was returned to the owner.