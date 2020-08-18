Police Blotter: Officers Check Out Sleepers, But They Are Fine; Disappointed Woman Finds She Did Not Win $750,000 In The Lottery (Just $5)

Police reported an unconscious person at a location on Jersey Pike. When police arrived EMS (Medic 3) was on scene and had woken up the unconscious person. Police spoke to the man, who said he did not need any medical attention. He had broken up with his girlfriend and was walking to his mother's house on Irvin Road. He had taken a nap while walking. Police transported him to the Irvin Road address.* * *Officers checked out another sleeping man on Brainerd Road. An unknown caller said there was a man asleep in his white Toyota Tundra in the Applebee's parking lot.Upon arrival, police made contact with the man. The truck was not running and the keys were nowhere to be found. He said he had a few drinks at Applebee's and he did not wish to drive home, so he decided to sleep it off inside his vehicle. He said he was going to walk across the street and get some breakfast and then sleep for a few more hours prior to leaving.* * *In an incident on Greenway View Drive, police spoke with a woman who said she believed she had won $75,000 on a lottery ticket and the clerk at Murphy Gas Station only gave her $5. Police checked the lottery ticket and the clerk was correct - the disappointed lady did not win the $75,000 she believed she had.* * *Police responded to 5479 Hwy. 58 at Baptist Cornerstone Church. They spoke with a man who said he was there to walk his dog. He saw someone lying underneath the church van. The unknown person suddenly jumped up and ran off. The walker believes they were trying to steal a catalytic converter. The suspect was described as a large older white male with a bald head. No other suspect information is known at this time.* * *Police conducted a field interview at 2884 Crest Terrace Dr. A man said he has been delivering papers for eight years. A box of the Times sits on his front passenger seat. His rear view mirror supports his plastic bags. His beard has gray on the sides. He said he announced his occupation, saying, "newspaper" as he passed by. He drove a different vehicle - an S10 - then. Neighbors must have begun noticing him and became concerned.