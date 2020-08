Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

BROKELL, JAMES LEE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 04/10/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2020

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BURNETTE, BILLY WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/20/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) BUTTS, JIMMY LEE

Age at Arrest: 71

Date of Birth: 04/17/1949

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BYRD, ERICA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/29/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT CALLAHAN, JEFFERY SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/31/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS CARDENAS, ANTHONY AMBROSE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 12/05/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE COVINGTON, RICHARD E

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 09/25/1953

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2020

Charge(s):

VANDALISM

VANDALISM DAILEY, DENNISE RENEE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/10/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, COURTNEY L

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/25/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000 DOUGLAS, KIRK

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/06/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 100

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL SIMULATION)

DUNCAN, SHANNON L

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 03/03/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIO MOTOR VEHICLE OFFENDER

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FEL.OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE FRANCISCO, JOSEPH D

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/18/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST FUNDERBUNK, JASON LEE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 02/02/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000) GARNER, JEFFERY

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 04/15/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GLOVER, ROY

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/03/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR GRISHAM, JASMINE ANGLEA

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 05/14/2002

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2020

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF HIGHTOWER, CALVIN C

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/13/1992

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE

RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CONSPIRACY TO POSSESS HEROIN FOR RESALE HILDEBRAN, SIARRIA STARR

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/02/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE JAMES, JOHNATHON ALONZO

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 12/21/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT JOHNSON, JAMYCAL JAMEL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/23/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2020

Charge(s):

EMPLOYING .A FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY

VOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER

JOSHEN, MARIEO DONTRELL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/13/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH LANE, CHRISTOPHER DEMETRIUS

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/30/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A FIREARM) LOLLIS, KENTRAIL DEONTE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/20/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2020

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTOMOBILE LOWERY, JORDAN MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/28/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000 MARTIN, RAYMOND EV

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 12/30/1957

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCURRY, ROBERT GREGG

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/17/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT MOORE, TRAMESHIONA Q

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 04/11/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY ODELL, CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 10/19/1961

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARSONS, LOUIS MARTIN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/10/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PRUITT, JEREMY VANCE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 09/12/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2020

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

RAINEY, STEVEN ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/30/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ROGERS, BOBBY JOE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/01/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) ROSS, DUBOIS MONTRELL

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 02/06/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT RUFUS, DELMAR D

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/07/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SCOTT, EBONY MELISSIA

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/13/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2020

Charge(s):

ASSAULT SMITH, ALDONTA ARSA

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 11/05/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2020

Charge(s):

STALKING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING (AGGRAVATED ) STALYON, MERCEDES DELENE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/01/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE STARLING, FRANKIE LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 01/23/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2020

Charge(s):

SEXUAL BATTERY TARPLEY, DAVID MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/03/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT TERRY, JOSHUA JOHN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/03/1982

Arresting Agency: Other



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)