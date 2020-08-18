Walden Election Has Some Spice As Vice Mayor Tries To Upend Mayor

Walden elections are generally pretty ho hum, but not the upcoming vote.

Vice Mayor Lee Davis, who has sparred with Mayor Bill Trohanis over a controversial grocery complex at the small Walden's Ridge community, is challenging him for mayor.

Mr. Davis, who is an attorney, said, "I am running for Walden mayor to protect our small town character and to guide our town with responsible development. I understand our current needs: to provide for thoughtful development that attracts individuals and families who can live here through all phases of life. I also see our present threat: careless development that risks our town’s future.

"I support McCoy Farm & Gardens, Bachman Community Center and the Pumpkin Patch. I will respect Walden’s history and will provide leadership for Walden’s future."

Mayor Trohanis did not respond to a request for comment.

He and Vice Mayor Davis disagreed sharply on whether attorney John Anderson should be allowed to erect a shopping complex anchored by a grocery store. The $15 million project is planned for a 13.5-acre site on Timesville Road.

Mayor Trohanis was joined by Alderwoman Sarah McKenzie in approving the rezoning. Vice Mayor Davis voted no.

Vice Mayor Davis said, "A lawsuit is still ongoing with the John Anderson project. And it is still having problems with its open space plan and problematic sewage treatment issues.





"The John Anderson project and another stalled project on East Brow Road are examples of the careless development I oppose."

Mr. Trohanis, who had a career in customer business development with Procter and Gamble, won a contested mayor race in 2014. Peter Hetzler was the earlier mayor.

Mr. Davis has served on the three-member Walden board since 2015.

Alderwoman McKenzie's term runs until 2022.

Running for an open seat are Colin Johnson and Lizzy Schmidt. Kristin M. Allen picked up papers but has not yet qualified. The qualifying deadline is Thursday at noon.