 Wednesday, August 19, 2020 Weather

Breaking News


Hamilton County Has 1 More Coronavirus Death; New Health Guidance Extends Quarantine Periods For Household Contacts

Tuesday, August 18, 2020

The Hamilton County Health Department is adding ­­83 new COVID-19 cases today (Tuesday), along with 90 historical probable cases, for a total of 173 cases. This is a “data catch up” on probable cases that have been determined to be Hamilton County cases and have not been previously counted. The total cases in Hamilton County is now 6,986. 

There has also been another death in the county due to the virus, bringing the toll to 63.

According to the CDC, a probable case:

Meets clinical criteria AND epidemiologic evidence with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.

Meets presumptive laboratory evidence AND either clinical criteria OR epidemiologic evidence.

Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.

The Hamilton County Health Department has been including probable cases in their daily case count since the end of June.

Probable and confirmed cases are treated equally in contact tracing, isolation and quarantine actions.

The Health Department said it is committed to clear and transparent data, which is why they are noting this data merge and the updating of negative tests that is ongoing.

Additionally, the state of Tennessee issued new quarantine guidance for household contacts of a positive person. The household contact’s 14-day quarantine period will not begin until the positive person in the household has completed their minimum 10-day isolation. The Hamilton County Health Department updated their policy on the date the State issued the guidance.

This new guideline means household contacts will often need to stay home for a minimum of 24 days, depending on onset of symptoms, which could extend the quarantine period longer. It is imperative to follow this guidance closely as the virus can be incubating during this time frame, said officials. Leaving quarantine too soon can result in the spread of COVID-19.

Hamilton County has had 5,338 residents recover from the virus.  There are currently 1,585 active cases in the county, an increase of 75.

There are 58 COVID patients in Chattanooga hospitals, including four that are suspected. Those include 26 Hamilton County residents. Intensive Care numbers have been coming down and now are at 21.

Tennessee had 39 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 1,426, state Health Department officials said. 

There were 1,034 new cases in the state for a total of 135,778.

There were 100 more patients hospitalized to bring that total to 5,981.

There have been 96,896 people recover from the virus.

Testing numbers are above 1.891 million.

Here are the numbers by county:

Shelby County: 24,905 cases, up 107; 340 deaths, up 6

Davidson County: 22,190 cases, up 185; 231 deaths, up 1

Knox County: 5,349 cases, up 52; 43 deaths

Bledsoe County:  752 cases, up 1; 2 deaths

Bradley County: 2,192 cases, up 17; 16 deaths

Franklin County: 384 cases, up 1; 4 deaths

Grundy County: 133 cases, up 3; 2 deaths

Marion County: 262 cases, up 4; 5 deaths

McMinn County: 627 cases, up 10; 20 deaths

Meigs County: 121 cases; 1 death

Monroe County: 526 cases, up 2; 10 deaths

Polk County: 281 cases, up 11; 9 deaths, up 1

Rhea County: 589 cases, up 6; 2 deaths

Sequatchie County: 128 cases, up 4; 1 death

For more information on COVID-19, call the Health Department’s hotline at 209-8383, or visit their website at Health.HamiltonTN.org.

August 19, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 18, 2020

Motorcyclist Who Was Critically Injured In Crash With Car On Highway 153 Has Died

August 18, 2020

Hamilton County Has 1 More Coronavirus Death; New Health Guidance Extends Quarantine Periods For Household Contacts


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, GALEN LAWAYNE 2702 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga CRIMINAL TRESPASSING ... (click for more)

A motorcyclist who was critically injured in a crash with a car on Friday night has died. He has been identified only as a 42-year-old male. At approximately 10:26 p.m. on Friday, ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department is adding ­­83 new COVID-19 cases today (Tuesday), along with 90 historical probable cases, for a total of 173 cases. This is a “data catch up” on probable ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, GALEN LAWAYNE 2702 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga CRIMINAL TRESPASSING EVADING ARREST ---- ALLEN, KEYTON JAMAL 737 EAST 10TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga Booked for Previous Charges or Other ... (click for more)

Motorcyclist Who Was Critically Injured In Crash With Car On Highway 153 Has Died

A motorcyclist who was critically injured in a crash with a car on Friday night has died. He has been identified only as a 42-year-old male. At approximately 10:26 p.m. on Friday, Chattanooga Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at 5300 Highway 153. The CPD Traffic/DUI Unit responded to the scene. A Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling north on Highway 153 entering ... (click for more)

Opinion

Keep CSLA Where It Is

How do you solve a problem like... I bet you thought I was going to say Maria. But I am thinking of another plucky, well loved underdog in a decades long local saga - Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts. Not unlike many schools and teachers in the county, CSLA teachers have been essentially like Maria making play clothes out of old drapes as they creatively navigate the hurdles ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Mail-Vote Dilemma

Put me down as one who opposes mail-in ballots. History is rife with cases of where people from one state to the next will take advantage of the lure of mail fraud, and – believe this -- counterfeit ballots produced in China look better than the originals. Due to the coronavirus, I can see where there is a legitimate need, but I can also understand President Trump’s panic – all ... (click for more)

Sports

Dale Hughes Played Big Role In Establishing Lee University Basketball

It may come as a surprise to those who are not longtime members of the Bradley County and Lee University community that Dale R. Hughes was a solid leader in helping get basketball headed in the right direction. During that period, his Lee clubs were widely known as the Vikings. A native of Canton, Ohio, Dale transferred from Kent State University to Lee College during the 1960-61 ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: It's Christmas For UT Football Fans

KNOXVILLE – Mid-August probably felt more like Christmas for Tennessee football fans on Monday. There were presents to unpack for the UT faithful from mid-afternoon until evening. The holiday began with the reveal on the SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum Show that Tennessee’s revamped football schedule will open at South Carolina on Sept. 26. The Vols’ other nine games were laid ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors