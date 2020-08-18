Dr. Jonathan Schafer, 59, Killed In Motorcycle Accident Tuesday Morning

Dr. Jonathan H. Schafer, 59, of Signal Mountain, was killed Tuesday morning in a motorcycle accident.

The crash occurred on Shoal Creek Road.

Officer David Holloway said the motorcycle left the roadway and went down into a rocky creekbed. He was thrown off the motorcycle.

The officer said there are no known witnesses to the accident.

He said a family member called police saying he was missing and police and fire then began searching for him.

They then discovered the wreck scene.

Anyone with information can contact Officer David Holloway at 886-2124.

Dr. Schafer was a family medicine specialist at Erlanger North Hospital in Red Bank.

He graduated with honors from University Of South Dakota School Of Medicine in 2005.