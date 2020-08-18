 Tuesday, August 18, 2020 93.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Dr. Jonathan Schafer, 59, Killed In Motorcycle Accident Tuesday Morning

Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Dr. Jonathan H. Schafer, 59, of Signal Mountain, was killed Tuesday morning in a motorcycle accident.

The crash occurred on Shoal Creek Road.

 

Officer David Holloway said the motorcycle left the roadway and went down into a rocky creekbed. He was thrown off the motorcycle.

 

The officer said there are no known witnesses to the accident.

 

He said a family member called police saying he was missing and police and fire then began searching for him.

They then discovered the wreck scene.

 

Anyone with information can contact Officer David Holloway at 886-2124.

 

Dr. Schafer was a family medicine specialist at Erlanger North Hospital in Red Bank.

 

He graduated with honors from University Of South Dakota School Of Medicine in 2005.


August 18, 2020

Police Blotter: Officers Check Out Sleepers, But They Are Fine; Disappointed Woman Finds She Did Not Win $750,000 In The Lottery (Just $5)

August 18, 2020

Whitfield County Has 2 More COVID Deaths; Georgia Death Toll Increases By 69

August 18, 2020

5 Arrests Made After 2 Vehicles Are Stolen Then Crashed Following Police Chases


Police reported an unconscious person at a location on Jersey Pike. When police arrived EMS (Medic 3) was on scene and had woken up the unconscious person. Police spoke to the man, who said he ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been an additional 69 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 4,794. There were 2,873 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)

Three adults and two minors are in custody after a car chase in stolen vehicles led to both vehicles being crashed on Sunday morning. A burglary was reported on Saturday, where unknown suspects ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Officers Check Out Sleepers, But They Are Fine; Disappointed Woman Finds She Did Not Win $750,000 In The Lottery (Just $5)

Police reported an unconscious person at a location on Jersey Pike. When police arrived EMS (Medic 3) was on scene and had woken up the unconscious person. Police spoke to the man, who said he did not need any medical attention. He had broken up with his girlfriend and was walking to his mother's house on Irvin Road. He had taken a nap while walking. Police transported him to the ... (click for more)

Whitfield County Has 2 More COVID Deaths; Georgia Death Toll Increases By 69

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been an additional 69 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 4,794. There were 2,873 new cases as that total reached 241,677 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 22,429, up 296 since Sunday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 727 cases, up 14; 17 deaths; 57 hospitalizations, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Keep CSLA Where It Is

How do you solve a problem like... I bet you thought I was going to say Maria. But I am thinking of another plucky, well loved underdog in a decades long local saga - Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts. Not unlike many schools and teachers in the county, CSLA teachers have been essentially like Maria making play clothes out of old drapes as they creatively navigate the hurdles ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Exactly What I Think

Several weeks ago, I received an anonymous email from a writer who so well shared my conservative, and I pray, my Christian beliefs that I included it in an opinion piece on Chattanoogan.com under the appropriate heading, “I’ll Sign This Letter.” Now another comes along. This one is also unsigned, yet it is now going viral on Facebook with literally thousands of “likes” and shares.” ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: It's Christmas For UT Football Fans

KNOXVILLE – Mid-August probably felt more like Christmas for Tennessee football fans on Monday. There were presents to unpack for the UT faithful from mid-afternoon until evening. The holiday began with the reveal on the SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum Show that Tennessee’s revamped football schedule will open at South Carolina on Sept. 26. The Vols’ other nine games were laid ... (click for more)

Chickamauga's Dale McDowell Is Top 5 Finisher At Union, Ky.

Living up to its title rivalry, Tim McCreadie (# 39) of Watertown, NY powered past 19 others and race-long leader Jimmy Owens of Newport, Tn., to win Saturday night's Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model $50,000 Sunoco "North,/South 100" at Kentucky's Florence Speedway. Passing the series points leader on lap 88, T-Mac cruised the rest of the way. To the delight of the crowd, the "Yank" ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors