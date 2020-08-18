Founder Of Signal Mountain Farm Charged With Vandalism, Harassment, Trespass

Signal Mountain Farm’s founder is facing criminal charges after police said he kicked down someone’s door and repeatedly sent threatening messages to them.

Police responded to a Signal Mountain Boulevard call concerning vandalism on Aug. 8. Police encountered the victim, who said some property was damaged after their front door was kicked in. Police said the front door was heavily damaged and the bottom hinges were broken.

As the victim opened the door, police said debris was scattered all over the floor inside the front entrance. Once inside, police said the wall connected to the hinges was peeled off and broken. The victim said they believed Thomas O’Neal, 39, broke the door. The victim had been at a friend’s house, and had missed more than 20 calls from O’Neal during that time.

Police said as they were talking to the victim, O’Neal called the victim multiple times, and sent several text messages to their cell phone. No charges were pressed on that day.

However, the victim received a temporary order of protection against O’Neal two days later, and notified a detective about the new paperwork. Police said the victim also sent a recorded conversation from Aug. 8 before police received a dispatch notification.

During the recording, timestamped at 9:04 p.m, O’Neal stated he was at the victim’s residence. Police said he could be heard saying, “I’m about to kick this (expletive) door in…..I’ll finish kicking your door in.” Police said O’Neal was also heard calling the victim “many demeaning phrases” and that he was just down the road from the victim’s residence.

Police said O’Neal told the victim “I’m going to find you and (expletive) your world up.” When law enforcement called the victim to discuss this, the victim said they had seen O’Neal at their residence that night. When the victim began to call 911, O’Neal left in a Ford Van.

O’Neal was arrested on Sunday and charged with aggravated criminal trespass, vandalism/malicious mischief, and harassment.

