Callahan Finally Taken Into Custody From January Burglary On Pennsylvania Avenue

A suspect in a January robbery was finally taken into custody on Monday.

Police responded to a burglary in process on Jan. 23 at Pennsylvania Avenue. A victim and a witness both observed a white female leaving their basement as they pulled in the driveway, and the two victims ended up blocking a silver vehicle also parked in the driveway.

The vehicle was registered to Rachel Milsaps, 33. Police said they observed her walking in a weeded area a short distance from the scene. Later on in the day, an investigator took pictures of the scene. Inside the suspect’s vehicle, there were several bags and purses belonging to the victim.

Police said the victim told them she saw Ms. Milsaps in her basement. Ms. Milsaps ran into the woods when confronted by the victim. As the victim was waiting for police, a skinny white male approached her and told her to move her vehicle so he could get the other vehicle parked in the driveway. After refusing to do so, the man left.

Police said Ms. Milsaps claimed she was looking for her boyfriend because they were having car trouble and he was looking for oil. She said she was looking in the basement when the victim saw her, and she became “scared” and ran away. She said her boyfriend was named Jeffery Scott Callahan Jr., 32. Ms. Milsaps was then taken into custody and charged with aggravated burglary.

Police found personal items and documents with Ms. Milsaps and Callahan’s name on them. Police said they also found a document with the victim’s name and address inside the vehicle as well. There was also flash lights, a two-way radio, hammers, and other tools inside the vehicle, which was towed.

Callahan Jr. was taken into custody on Monday, and charged with aggravated burglary, theft of property, and possession of burglary tools.