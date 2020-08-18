 Tuesday, August 18, 2020 93.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Callahan Finally Taken Into Custody From January Burglary On Pennsylvania Avenue

Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Jeffery Scott Callahan
Jeffery Scott Callahan

A suspect in a January robbery was finally taken into custody on Monday.

Police responded to a burglary in process on Jan. 23 at Pennsylvania Avenue. A victim and a witness both observed a white female leaving their basement as they pulled in the driveway, and the two victims ended up blocking a silver vehicle also parked in the driveway.

The vehicle was registered to Rachel Milsaps, 33. Police said they observed her walking in a weeded area a short distance from the scene. Later on in the day, an investigator took pictures of the scene. Inside the suspect’s vehicle, there were several bags and purses belonging to the victim.

Police said the victim told them she saw Ms. Milsaps in her basement. Ms. Milsaps ran into the woods when confronted by the victim. As the victim was waiting for police, a skinny white male approached her and told her to move her vehicle so he could get the other vehicle parked in the driveway. After refusing to do so, the man left.

Police said Ms. Milsaps claimed she was looking for her boyfriend because they were having car trouble and he was looking for oil. She said she was looking in the basement when the victim saw her, and she became “scared” and ran away. She said her boyfriend was named Jeffery Scott Callahan Jr., 32. Ms. Milsaps was then taken into custody and charged with aggravated burglary.

Police found personal items and documents with Ms. Milsaps and Callahan’s name on them. Police said they also found a document with the victim’s name and address inside the vehicle as well. There was also flash lights, a two-way radio, hammers, and other tools inside the vehicle, which was towed.

Callahan Jr. was taken into custody on Monday, and charged with aggravated burglary, theft of property, and possession of burglary tools.


August 18, 2020

Police reported an unconscious person at a location on Jersey Pike. When police arrived EMS (Medic 3) was on scene and had woken up the unconscious person. Police spoke to the man, who said he did not need any medical attention. He had broken up with his girlfriend and was walking to his mother's house on Irvin Road. He had taken a nap while walking. Police transported him to the

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been an additional 69 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 4,794. There were 2,873 new cases as that total reached 241,677 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 22,429, up 296 since Sunday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 727 cases, up 14; 17 deaths; 57 hospitalizations,

Keep CSLA Where It Is

How do you solve a problem like... I bet you thought I was going to say Maria. But I am thinking of another plucky, well loved underdog in a decades long local saga - Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts. Not unlike many schools and teachers in the county, CSLA teachers have been essentially like Maria making play clothes out of old drapes as they creatively navigate the hurdles

Roy Exum: Exactly What I Think

Several weeks ago, I received an anonymous email from a writer who so well shared my conservative, and I pray, my Christian beliefs that I included it in an opinion piece on Chattanoogan.com under the appropriate heading, "I'll Sign This Letter." Now another comes along. This one is also unsigned, yet it is now going viral on Facebook with literally thousands of "likes" and shares."

Dan Fleser: It's Christmas For UT Football Fans

KNOXVILLE – Mid-August probably felt more like Christmas for Tennessee football fans on Monday. There were presents to unpack for the UT faithful from mid-afternoon until evening. The holiday began with the reveal on the SEC Network's Paul Finebaum Show that Tennessee's revamped football schedule will open at South Carolina on Sept. 26. The Vols' other nine games were laid

Chickamauga's Dale McDowell Is Top 5 Finisher At Union, Ky.

Living up to its title rivalry, Tim McCreadie (# 39) of Watertown, NY powered past 19 others and race-long leader Jimmy Owens of Newport, Tn., to win Saturday night's Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model $50,000 Sunoco "North,/South 100" at Kentucky's Florence Speedway. Passing the series points leader on lap 88, T-Mac cruised the rest of the way. To the delight of the crowd, the "Yank"


