Request For Rezoning For Dollar General At Apison Is Withdrawn; Panel Approves PILOT, Bond Issue

A request for rezoning for a new Dollar General store at Apison has been withdrawn.

Commissioner Sabrena Smedley, who indicated last week she was strongly opposed to the request at 11156 E. Brainerd Road, said she heard "from a third party that Bill Hullander wanted it pulled."

County Attorney Rheubin Taylor said the commission needed to hear from the applicant if a rezoning request was dropped.

Commissioners Greg Martin and Chester Bankston then said they had spoken directly with Mr. Hullander, who is the county trustee. They said he informed them he was requesting that the item be pulled.

The county attorney indicated that was sufficient.

Commissioner Smedley said, "It was very clear that the community did not support this. It was a terrible spot" for the store.

Ben Berry of Berry Engineering said earlier that it had been planned to have a store design that would fit in with the rural character.

In other action, the commission approved a five-year PILOT tax break for Southern Champion Tray, which is buying property at the Centre South Riverport off Amnicola Highway for an $85 million expansion.

The city of Chattanooga declined to enter into the PILOT or give any infrastructure help to the local "legacy" company.

The commission also approved the issuance of up to $80 million in bonds for a variety of purposes.