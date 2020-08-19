Becky Barnes Says COVID-19 Hospitalizations, ICU Cases "Clearly Trending Downward" In Hamilton County

Hamilton County Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes on Wednesday told County Commission members that coronavirus hospitalizations and Intensive Care Unit cases "are clearly trending downward."

There are currently 58 coronavirus patients in Chattanooga hospitals, including 26 who are Hamilton County residents.

However, she said there are currently 1,585 active virus cases in the county. "Clearly the virus is still with us," she said.

Ms. Barnes said 500-900 people per day are being tested at the Alstom facility, plus others at community clinics. She said the testing turn-around time "is very good."

Additional staffing has been put into place to help with contact tracing, she stated.

She said with the opening of school that there has been an increase in cases among those ages 11-20.

Of the county's 63 fatalities, she said fewer than five have been individuals with no underlying health issues.

Ms. Barnes said about two months ago some 80 percent of the local cases were among the Hispanic population. With education and testing, there has been a dramatic turnaround in those numbers. She said it is now 29 percent.

She said, "They have embraced our message and done things we have asked them to do. It's been a big turnaround."