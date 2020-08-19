 Wednesday, August 19, 2020 79.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Memphis Light, Gas And Water Looking At Other Options Than TVA

Wednesday, August 19, 2020

The board of Memphis Light, Gas and Water voted on Wednesday to explore other options than its current relationship with TVA.

The utility plans to issue a Request for Proposal to procure alternative energy sources for the Greater Memphis area.

The board’s decision follows a six-month Integrated Resource Planning process, which found that the utility could save over $130 million per year if it left TVA in favor of cheaper, greener energy. Other analyses, including those commissioned by Friends of the Earth, found that the utility could save up to $333 million per year by leaving TVA.

Herman Morris, Senior Advisor to Friends of the Earth (and former President and CEO of MLGW) and Michelle Chan, VP of Programs at Friends of the Earth, said, “Friends of the Earth applauds the MLGW board for liberating itself from TVA and embarking upon a more secure, cleaner and greener future for Memphis.

There are billions of dollars on the table in savings for MLGW customers, which are needed now, more than ever. We encourage the city council to show the same leadership and help alleviate this ’utility burden’ on the people of Memphis.”

The City Council is expected to vote on this matter in September.

The utility is TVA's largest customer.

A TVA spokesman said, "TVA respects and supports MLGW’s decision to pursue Request for Proposal’s (RFP’s) as it looks to its long-term energy supplier. We are excited about the opportunity to engage in the RFP process - put the facts on the table-– and prove that TVA in partnership with MLGW is the best option for the people of Memphis and Shelby County.

"When it comes to energy costs, Memphis starts from a position of strength. In partnership with TVA, MLGW today provides the third-lowest energy costs in the nation among its peers. TVA’s commitment is to keep energy costs stable over the next decade.  

 

"We believe the people of Memphis deserve a partner that cares about serving their needs and addressing real issues like energy burden and the revitalization of the city’s core communities.  TVA recently announced a plan to do just that…delivering $2 billion in value to the people of Memphis focused on investing in core communities, regional economic development, and addressing energy burden challenges for small businesses and residential customers. These are real, tangible investments, not hypothetical figures in a study. These are commitments TVA will deliver, not unbacked promises. 

 

"TVA has been privileged and honored to serve the people of Memphis and Shelby County for more than 80 years. We look forward to continuing that partnership with the people of Memphis for decades to come."

 


August 19, 2020

Walden Vice Mayor Seeks To Upend Mayor; Trohanis Favors "Responsible Development"; "Davis Vows To Protect Character Of Town"

Walden elections are generally pretty ho hum, but not the upcoming vote. Vice Mayor Lee Davis, who has sparred with Mayor Bill Trohanis over a controversial grocery complex at the small Walden's Ridge community, is challenging him for mayor. Mayor Trohanis said, “The mandate for thoughtful and committed leadership is critical for the future of our community. I have a five-year ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Downtown Alliance To Abide By Open Records Law

Members of the Chattanooga Downtown Alliance voted to act in accordance with the Tennessee Open Records Act during their Wednesday meeting. Chairman Steve Hunt proposed this after being given legal advice from a local law firm. “I reached out to Rachel Ruiz at Miller and Martin, and she has corresponded with the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office on our behalf,” said Mr. Hunt. “So ... (click for more)

Keep CSLA Where It Is

How do you solve a problem like... I bet you thought I was going to say Maria. But I am thinking of another plucky, well loved underdog in a decades long local saga - Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts. Not unlike many schools and teachers in the county, CSLA teachers have been essentially like Maria making play clothes out of old drapes as they creatively navigate the hurdles ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Mail-Vote Dilemma

Put me down as one who opposes mail-in ballots. History is rife with cases of where people from one state to the next will take advantage of the lure of mail fraud, and – believe this -- counterfeit ballots produced in China look better than the originals. Due to the coronavirus, I can see where there is a legitimate need, but I can also understand President Trump’s panic – all ... (click for more)

Dale Hughes Played Big Role In Establishing Lee University Basketball

It may come as a surprise to those who are not longtime members of the Bradley County and Lee University community that Dale R. Hughes was a solid leader in helping get basketball headed in the right direction. During that period, his Lee clubs were widely known as the Vikings. A native of Canton, Ohio, Dale transferred from Kent State University to Lee College during the 1960-61 ... (click for more)

Cheyanne Tarango Hired As Chattanooga Softball Assistant Coach

The Chattanooga Mocs softball program and head coach Frank Reed have announced Wednesday the hiring of former Tennessee Lady Vol and Mexico National Team standout Cheyanne Tarango as an assistant coach on the staff. Coach. Tarango will work primarily with the pitching staff after a highly successful pitching career across various playing levels in the sport. The Anaheim Hills, ... (click for more)


