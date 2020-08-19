Walden Vice Mayor Seeks To Upend Mayor; Trohanis Favors "Responsible Development"; "Davis Vows To Protect Character Of Town"

Walden elections are generally pretty ho hum, but not the upcoming vote.

Vice Mayor Lee Davis, who has sparred with Mayor Bill Trohanis over a controversial grocery complex at the small Walden's Ridge community, is challenging him for mayor.

Mayor Trohanis said, “The mandate for thoughtful and committed leadership is critical for the future of our community. I have a five-year track record and continue to have the time, energy, experience and passion to serve the community of Walden, and why, after thoughtful consideration, I am seeking re-election for another term."

Concerning the controversial grocery store project by developer John Anderson, he said, "After careful evaluation the board attached 23 conditions to Mr. Anderson’s development. These conditions provide additional protection for responsible development.

"When the Signal Mountain High School was built over 10 years ago, the mountain received a new generation of young families with different needs than many long-term residents. There are voices in the community that have opposed any development such as the Ace Hardware, which is a huge benefit to the community. Likewise, we know that a portion of the community shops down the mountain for at least some of their groceries. Busy young families, especially with many working from home, should not have to travel off the mountain for routine grocery shopping.

"I first notified the community and board of the Chattanoogan.com article regarding the sale of the Lines Orchid Property at the November 2018 town meeting. In my opinion, two years of proposals, hearings, planning commission meetings, renderings, reviews, and communications from the community is not careless, but prudent.

"In October of 2014, I was granted permission by the Board to open McCoy for the community. I stood at the gate with three other residents welcoming the community. We launched a successful Memorial Day Picnic with volunteer support building a tradition since 2015. As a retiree, and with the help of my wife, I have had the opportunity to devote countless hours toward improvements to the property and the neighboring new dog park.

"We have provided assistance to Bachman with infrastructure needs including HVAC, paving, etc. that was necessary. I also participated in the chili-cook-off fundraising event supporting the Bachman Community Center to become a self-sustaining operation.

"After 25 years a Committee to Regrow the Pumpkin Patch was formed and worked with the Town Board. The Park was rebuilt tirelessly with volunteer support to create a safer, more inclusive playground. I personally worked with an architect who donated his services to develop and assist me in the completion of the new ADA compliant restroom project in the pavilion.

"All permitting for land disturbance is done through Hamilton County for the Town of Walden. They are the professionals and provide strict guidelines that must be followed. The Town has been in contact with this out of town developer who was in violation of the county permitting process for land disturbance and water quality. Our Board voted to change our subdivision regulations to bolster our enforcement ability. The Town's lawyer has contacted a representative of the developer with a list of violations that are currently being addressed."

Mr. Trohanis said, "I won a contested race for alderman in 2014. Ken Bell was elected Mayor, and I was appointed Vice-Mayor in November of 2014. Due to health reasons, Mr. Bell resigned in early 2015. It was then that I transitioned to the Mayor role and Dr. Thom Petersen became Vice Mayor. With no regrets, I recruited and appointed Lee Davis to fill the Alderman vacancy."

Mr. Davis, who is an attorney, said, "I am running for Walden mayor to protect our small town character and to guide our town with responsible development. I understand our current needs: to provide for thoughtful development that attracts individuals and families who can live here through all phases of life. I also see our present threat: careless development that risks our town’s future.

"I support McCoy Farm & Gardens, Bachman Community Center and the Pumpkin Patch. I will respect Walden’s history and will provide leadership for Walden’s future."

Mayor Trohanis and Vice Mayor Davis disagreed sharply on whether attorney Anderson should be allowed to erect the shopping complex anchored by a grocery store. The $15 million project is planned for a 13.5-acre site on Timesville Road.

Mayor Trohanis was joined by Alderwoman Sarah McKenzie in approving the rezoning. Vice Mayor Davis voted no.

Vice Mayor Davis said, "A lawsuit is still ongoing with the John Anderson project. And it is still having problems with its open space plan and problematic sewage treatment issues.





"The John Anderson project and another stalled project on East Brow Road are examples of the careless development I oppose."

Mr. Davis has served on the three-member Walden board since 2015.

Alderwoman McKenzie's term runs until 2022.

Running for an open seat are Kristin M. Allen, Colin Johnson and Lizzy Schmidt. The qualifying deadline is Thursday at noon.