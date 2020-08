Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARBAJIAN, BRENDA D

727 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

----

ARCHER, TIMOTHY DON

427 LOVE ROAD FRIENDSVILLE, 37737

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF METHA

----

BURTON, CAMERON

5307 WEAVER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I (POSSESSION OF

----

COLBURN, TABITHA NICOLE

14306 BACKVALLEY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

----

CONNER, ASHLEY BROOKE

1825 LEWIS MINE RD SIGNAL MTN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE

----

COSTLOW, JASON ALLEN

124 ARNOLD ST SAVANNAH, 31401

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ATTEMPTED ESCAPE

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

----

CRAWLEY, WENDY MICHELLE

1134 MCNICHOL LN CHATTANOOGA, 374213212

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

----

CROUCH, BILLY SHANE

5648 GINKGO ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

DIXSON, PAMELA

1371 TONIA DR CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

----

DOMINGO, KAYLA MICHELLE

3000 OLD HIGHWAY 58 GEORGETOWN, 37336

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

ELKINS, CHAMOA ELIZABETH

3438 BUCHANON ROAD CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

----

FOSTER, NICHOLAS MARCUS

107 GILE ST RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

BURGLARY (GENERAL CATEGORY)

ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

----

FREEMAN, SONYA LASHELLE

1403 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

GOSNELL, ROBERT RAY

HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)

----

HAMILTON, DEWAYNE A

8321 CROSSBOW COURT OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SPEEDING

FAIL TO YIELD

RECKLESS DRIVING

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

FELONY EVADING ARREST

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

----

HIXSON, ROBERT ALLEN

592 GATE ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

----

HUGHES, ANTONIO ROMERO

4930 SWAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

----

JACKSON, AARON G

6503 GARNER STREET CHATANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI

----

JONES, DOMINICK A

619 ONEAL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

----

JONES, KENNESHA KEYOSHA

4914 SARASOTA DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

----

JONES, LAMAR EDWARD

1612 S HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

----

LYKES, MARION DEUNTA

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

----

MACHON, KEVIN SCOTT

220 WHORLEY DRIVE NASHVILLE, 37217

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

----

MARLIN, ANTONIO DEONTE

2108 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374082429

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

----

MAULDIN, ZACKERY TYLER

201 WAUTCHIE PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

----

MCCAINE, CHARLESTON DEWAYNE

4744 BRIARWOOD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

MCGOVERN, MICHAEL ANDREW

6814 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SPEEDING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

----

MOSS, MYRAKLE

2610 ROWANOCK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

----

PEACOCK, JONATHAN DALE

936 PINEY ROAD TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

----

PIERCE, KIMBERLY

3204 REDDING RD APT 3H CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1,000

----

RHODES, VANESSA D

1401 AUTUMN BREEZE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

----

SHUTT, CHRISTINA YVONNE

51049 GIVENS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

----

SOLOMON, DESTINY SIMONE

3918 YORKTOWNE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

----

STEVENSON, BRUCE MONROE

820 WOODMORE TER CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

----

TERRELL, DEREK B

2524 WOODTHRUSH DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ADDRESS CHANGE REQUIRED - 10 DAYS

----

THOMAS, WILLIAM EDWARD

1915 BUCKLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

----

THOMPSON, MYCOLYA ANIKA

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

----

THURMAN, CHRISTOPHER KEVIN

5908 THURMAN LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

----

THURMOND, JUSTIN TYLER

431 LULLWATER RD HOMELESS Chattanooga, 374051321

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

----

TOMAS-MORALES, NOE

324 BRYAN DR DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VIO.

DRIVERS LICENSE LAWDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE----VAUGHN, LARRY4009 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101719Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY----WALKER, ANDREW1410 N MACK SMITH ROAD ROOM 3105 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRESSIVE PANHANDLING----WHITE, KANE ALLEN6307 WIMBERLY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF----WHITLOCK, LEONARD EDWARD2303 GREEN FOREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062611Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

Here are the mug shots:

ARCHER, TIMOTHY DON

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 06/13/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF METHA BURTON, CAMERON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/18/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2020

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I (POSSESSION OF COLBURN, TABITHA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/12/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR CONNER, ASHLEY BROOKE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/30/1988

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2020

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE COSTLOW, JASON ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/21/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2020

Charge(s):

ATTEMPTED ESCAPE

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF CRAWLEY, WENDY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 06/18/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) DIXSON, PAMELA

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 06/30/1968

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DOMINGO, KAYLA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/12/1992

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police



Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ELKINS, CHAMOA ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/04/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2020

Charge(s):

ASSAULT FOSTER, NICHOLAS MARCUS

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/14/1982

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2020

Charge(s):

BURGLARY (GENERAL CATEGORY)

ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT