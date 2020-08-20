Truck Crashes Into Center For Oral Facial And Implants Surgery On Shallowford Road

A truck crashed into the Center for Oral Facial and Implants Surgery on Shallowford Road on Thursday morning.

The front of the office sustained damage and a portion of the wall and windows were destroyed. The F250 came to rest in the lobby/waiting room area.

Chattanooga Fire Department Special Operations was on the scene to establish structural safety. Quint 6, the Battalion Chief for District 2 and CPD were also there.

The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. No one in the medical office was hurt.

It is not clear at this point what caused the truck to go into the building.

The scene was turned over to the city's Building Inspector's Office.