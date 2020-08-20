Hamilton County Reports 64 New Coronavirus Cases, No More Deaths; State Has Over 100,000 Recovered

The Health Department reported an additional 64 coronavirus cases in Hamilton County Wednesday, bringing the new total to 7,149. There are no more deaths and the toll remains at 63.

Hamilton County has had 5,567 residents recover from the virus. There are currently 1,519 active cases in the county, a decrease of 156.

There are 59 COVID patients in Chattanooga hospitals, including three that are suspected. Those include 25 Hamilton County residents. Intensive Care patients are at 21.

Tennessee had 36 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 1,488, state Health Department officials said.

There were 1,375 new cases in the state for a total of 139,175.



There were 87 more patients hospitalized to bring that total to 6,156.



There have been 100,967 people recover from the virus.



Testing numbers are above 1.949 million.



Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 25,210 cases, up 114; 346 deaths, up 5



Davidson County: 22,461 cases, up 135; 242 deaths, up 7

Knox County: 5,520 cases, up 54; 48 deaths, up 3



Bledsoe County: 759 cases, up 1; 3 deaths



Bradley County: 2,247 cases, up 15; 16 deaths



Franklin County: 400 cases, up 9; 4 deaths



Grundy County: 139 cases, up 3; 2 deaths



Marion County: 278 cases, up 2; 5 deaths



McMinn County: 661 cases, up 10; 20 deaths



Meigs County: 130 cases, up 6; 1 death



Monroe County: 562 cases, up 15; 10 deaths



Polk County: 294 cases, up 6; 10 deaths



Rhea County: 602 cases, up 6; 2 deaths



Sequatchie County: 132 cases; 1 death