Police Blotter: Woman Objects To Man Hanging Out On Her Front Porch; Woman Desperate To Get Away From Demons May Have Been Affected By Alcohol

Police responded to a suspicious person call at 4th Avenue. An officer spoke to a woman who said a man was sitting on her front porch and she wanted him to leave. I spoke to the man, who said he was just hanging out after seeing the woman's neighbor. The man left the area on foot while the officer was still on scene.* * *At Dressler Auto on Jordan Drive, an employee said someone had left personal dirty clothing and water bottles on the roof patio deck. The miscellaneous clothing items were discarded in a nearby trash receptacle.* * *A woman said she was going to stay with a man for the night but they got angry and he kicked her out.She banged on his door for two hours trying to get her cell phone and Bluetooth speaker, but he wouldn't let her in. Since she didn't want to press charges, an officer gave her a ride to the Douglas Heights building.* * *A resident of Rossville Avenue said an unknown white male grabbed a package off her front porch. She said the suspect got some vitamins, kale chips, and cat pads that were mailed from Amazon. The total amount for what was taken came to $85. The suspect is a White male wearing a blue shirt and white shorts. He rides a bicycle. The suspect has been seen riding through the area before.* * *Police answered a Other Theft/Non-Specific at 1949 Northpoint Blvd. A man said his wallet was taken from his room sometime during the night. The only individual who was inside the room with him during that time was a White female, red hair, heavy set, 5'5" and 130 pounds. He believes this individual stole his wallet. His wallet is worth $1,000 alone and the cards racked up about $180 in charges.* * *Officers responded to a False Pretenses/Swindle/Confidence Game on Carolyn Lane. Police made contact with a woman who said she got a phone call from Publisher's Clearing House and she was told she had won a prize. She spoke with a man who went by the name of Bill Robinson. The woman was told to get $987 and wire the money via Western Union and then she would receive her prize. She did as she was instructed by "Bill Robinson" and, after she did what Mr. Robinson said, she realized she made a mistake.* * *There was a theft at Fabric Care Laundry, 5310 Brainerd Road. A man said he left his clothes in a dryer between the hours of 4-6 a.m. while he went back to his hotel room. He returned to find all of the clothes, including six pair of shoes, stolen. The shoes and clothing were valued at $800. Photos captured from a surveillance camera show a White female and White male couple commit the theft.* * *A man interviewed on E. Brainerd Road said a Black female approached his vehicle and was screaming for help. He let her inside and she continued to scream, "Go! Go! Go! They are after me!" He began to speed away believing someone was chasing the woman. He asked who was chasing her and she replied, "Demons!" At that point he noticed that she had a bottle of alcohol in her hand, which she had spilled on the seat of the car. He came to a stop and said that he was going to call police. She got out of his vehicle and ran away.