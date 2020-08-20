 Friday, August 21, 2020 73.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


School Board Votes 6-3 To Relocate Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts To Lakeside Elementary Site

Thursday, August 20, 2020

The County School Board on Thursday night voted 6-3 to move Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts (CSLA) from its dilapidated site on East Brainerd Road to new "state of the art" quarters at Lakeside Elementary on Highway 58.

In favor were Tucker McClendon, Kathy Lennon, Rhonda Thurman, Joe Smith, Steve Highlander and Joe Wingate.

Opposed were Jenny Hill, Karitsa Mosley Jones and Tiffanie Robinson.

Officials said they will push to have the $25 million project ready by August of 2022.

Justin Witt, maintenance and operations director, said there will be a push for architects to have the plans ready by next April, then the work start not long afterward.

It had been planned to close Lakeside Elementary at the end of this school year with the students next year moving to the new Harrison Elementary School alongside students from Hillcrest Elementary.

County school officials said they have had some $25 million in bond funds available for some three years. Mr. Witt said it would have cost about $10 million more to build a new school at the current CSLA site. He said the plan had been to save that site for a future new elementary school.

At the start of the conversation, Mr. Highlander questioned whether it would be feasible to have a 60-day delay to seek proposals on constructing it at the current site. He said, "I've been told it can be done for a whole lot less than $35 million."

Board member Jones blasted County Commissioner Tim Boyd for getting involved with the project. She said he had been working with some board members, including Mr. Highlander, and was asserting that the county could come up with any needed extra money.

She said she had not been included in a tour by Commissioner Boyd and others of Lakeside, though it is within her district.

Ms. Jones said, "I will not allow a member of another governmental body to big brother me. We don't need anybody else micro-managing the nine of us adults. We don't need Tim Boyd calling people asking to tour a building that ain't in his district.

"I don't see the County Commission giving false hopes to these parents. And it's just pitting some of us against each other. It looks like back dooring and the good old boy system."

She said, "For Tim Boyd to be saying we could get an RFP by October, that's wrong. I'm not having a good week and I've been lied to in my face. I'm very disappointed in my peers."

Mr. McClendon, who said he was four years old when talk began about getting CSLA a new school, called it "a tough but smart decision that is within our money."

He said, "I've always wanted CSLA on their land, but we can't always get what we want. I support the Lakeside option full-hearted. We have kicked the can down the road on this for 21 years. We have to do something for these kids and give them what they deserve."

Ms. Lennon said, "I want to build CSLA now." She said the Lakeside site is centrally located and is 5.7 miles from the current school.

She said, "I don't think we are going to be able to get any extra money."

Mr. Smith said he was ready to move forward, saying it opens up the next steps of new schools for Tyner and Soddy Daisy Middle.

However, he said he is "still not convinced that we need another high school."

Under the move, CSLA moves from a K-8 school to K-12.

Mr. Smith said he is concerned that the new school would siphon students away from Central High School.

 

 

 

 

 


August 21, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 20, 2020

Bill Lusk Not Running Again For Signal Mountain Council; Anderson, Gardner, Graham, Harrison, Poss Go After 3 Open Seats

August 20, 2020

18-Year-Old Approved For Beer License At El Embargo


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, RUBIN DAVID 3315 MOUNTIAN VIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga VANDALISM ... (click for more)

Signal Mountain Council member Bill Lusk has opted not to run for a new term. Mr. Lusk at one time served as the town's mayor. That means three seats on the five-member panel will be up ... (click for more)

At the fourth meeting of the Chattanooga Beer Board where El Embargo was on the agenda, Galdino Chavez, its 18-year-old owner, was approved for a beer license. At the previous meetings there ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, RUBIN DAVID 3315 MOUNTIAN VIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga VANDALISM UNDER $1,000 ---- ARMOUR, AMANDA A 5141 TURKEYFOOT TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) ... (click for more)

Bill Lusk Not Running Again For Signal Mountain Council; Anderson, Gardner, Graham, Harrison, Poss Go After 3 Open Seats

Signal Mountain Council member Bill Lusk has opted not to run for a new term. Mr. Lusk at one time served as the town's mayor. That means three seats on the five-member panel will be up for grabs in the Nov. 3 election. Mayor Dan Landrum and Council member Susannah Murdock have terms running until 2022. Incumbent Cheryl Graham will be on the ballot. Other candidates ... (click for more)

Opinion

Keep CSLA Where It Is

How do you solve a problem like... I bet you thought I was going to say Maria. But I am thinking of another plucky, well loved underdog in a decades long local saga - Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts. Not unlike many schools and teachers in the county, CSLA teachers have been essentially like Maria making play clothes out of old drapes as they creatively navigate the hurdles ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Are You Cognitive?

My man Larry sends the giggle: “Always remember, ‘Just because you're paranoid doesn't mean there's nobody after you.’” While I think that’s delightfully funny, I happen to know that there are a lot of seniors among us who very privately wonder if … well, what does it mean when you can’t remember your wife’s name, the cashier who always greets you at the grocery store, or, “What’s ... (click for more)

Sports

Dale Hughes Played Big Role In Establishing Lee University Basketball

It may come as a surprise to those who are not longtime members of the Bradley County and Lee University community that Dale R. Hughes was a solid leader in helping get basketball headed in the right direction. During that period, his Lee clubs were widely known as the Vikings. A native of Canton, Ohio, Dale transferred from Kent State University to Lee College during the 1960-61 ... (click for more)

Cheyanne Tarango Hired As Chattanooga Softball Assistant Coach

The Chattanooga Mocs softball program and head coach Frank Reed have announced Wednesday the hiring of former Tennessee Lady Vol and Mexico National Team standout Cheyanne Tarango as an assistant coach on the staff. Coach. Tarango will work primarily with the pitching staff after a highly successful pitching career across various playing levels in the sport. The Anaheim Hills, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors