Teenager Shot Thursday Afternoon On South Lyerly Street

A 16-year old boy was shot on South Lyerly Street late Thursday afternoon.
At approximately 5:06 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 2000 block of South Lyerly Street.
Upon arrival, police located the victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS.
No suspect information was provided.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
You can remain anonymous.