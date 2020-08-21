 Friday, August 21, 2020 77.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Teenager Shot Thursday Afternoon On South Lyerly Street

Friday, August 21, 2020

A 16-year old boy was shot on South Lyerly Street late Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 5:06 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 2000 block of South Lyerly Street.
 
Upon arrival, police located the victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS.
 
No suspect information was provided.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
You can remain anonymous.

August 21, 2020

Teenager Shot Thursday Afternoon On South Lyerly Street

August 21, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 20, 2020

Brandon McDaniel Arrested In Monday Night Murder Of Donald Troutwine; Witnesses Say Man Barged In Yelling About Cellphone


A 16-year old boy was shot on South Lyerly Street late Thursday afternoon. At approximately 5:06 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 2000 block of South Lyerly ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, RUBIN DAVID 3315 MOUNTIAN VIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga VANDALISM ... (click for more)

Brandon Deonte McDaniel, 21, has been taken into custody in a homicide that occurred at a residence in the 4800 block of 15th Avenue on Monday. Donald Troutwine, 25, was shot Monday ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Teenager Shot Thursday Afternoon On South Lyerly Street

A 16-year old boy was shot on South Lyerly Street late Thursday afternoon. At approximately 5:06 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 2000 block of South Lyerly Street. Upon arrival, police located the victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS. No suspect information ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, RUBIN DAVID 3315 MOUNTIAN VIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga VANDALISM UNDER $1,000 ---- ARMOUR, AMANDA A 5141 TURKEYFOOT TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) ... (click for more)

Opinion

Keep CSLA Where It Is

How do you solve a problem like... I bet you thought I was going to say Maria. But I am thinking of another plucky, well loved underdog in a decades long local saga - Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts. Not unlike many schools and teachers in the county, CSLA teachers have been essentially like Maria making play clothes out of old drapes as they creatively navigate the hurdles ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Are You Cognitive?

My man Larry sends the giggle: “Always remember, ‘Just because you're paranoid doesn't mean there's nobody after you.’” While I think that’s delightfully funny, I happen to know that there are a lot of seniors among us who very privately wonder if … well, what does it mean when you can’t remember your wife’s name, the cashier who always greets you at the grocery store, or, “What’s ... (click for more)

Sports

Dale Hughes Played Big Role In Establishing Lee University Basketball

It may come as a surprise to those who are not longtime members of the Bradley County and Lee University community that Dale R. Hughes was a solid leader in helping get basketball headed in the right direction. During that period, his Lee clubs were widely known as the Vikings. A native of Canton, Ohio, Dale transferred from Kent State University to Lee College during the 1960-61 ... (click for more)

Cheyanne Tarango Hired As Chattanooga Softball Assistant Coach

The Chattanooga Mocs softball program and head coach Frank Reed have announced Wednesday the hiring of former Tennessee Lady Vol and Mexico National Team standout Cheyanne Tarango as an assistant coach on the staff. Coach. Tarango will work primarily with the pitching staff after a highly successful pitching career across various playing levels in the sport. The Anaheim Hills, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors