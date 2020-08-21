Gunshots Break Out At Time Of East Brainerd House Fire; Suspect Taken To The Hospital; Resident Charged With Arson

Christopher Stevens, 35, will be charged with arson following a Friday morning house fire off Explorer Lane. During the incident, firefighters had to delay going in after hearing gunshots. Authorities said Stevens lives at that residence and was there by himself at the time.

According to CFD investigators, Stevens was upset about something and allegedly set the home on fire. He did not suffer any injuries from the fire, but was taken to the hospital for evaluation. He did not suffer any injuries from the fire, but was taken to the hospital for evaluation. He will be charged upon his release from the hospital.

Firefighters worked the house fire in a wooded area, requiring extra logistical operations to get water and tools to the scene.





It happened around 9:10 a.m.





When firefighters arrived, they received information from dispatch that Chattanooga police officers were also headed to the scene following reports of a possible armed person at the same location.





CFD crews heard what sounded like several gunshots and pulled back for safety reasons. Once officers had the suspect in custody, firefighters could advance to the residence.





By that point, they were dealing with a fully involved structure fire that had spread to the surrounding woods.





Firefighters spent most of the morning getting the fire out. It required them to take gear and hoses a long distance. The house is a total loss.





Battalion 1, Battalion 2, Engine 15, Engine 9, Quint 13, Quint 21, Quint 8, Squad 13, Squad 7, members of CFD’s Investigations Division, EPB, CPD and HCEMS were on the scene.