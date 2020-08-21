1 Person Killed In Single-Vehicle Accident On Ooltewah-Georgetown Road

One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Ooltewah-Georgetown Road on Friday afternoon.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff deputies responded to the 6300 block of Ooltewah-Georgetown Road for the report of a motor vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, deputies and emergency services personnel located the crash.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the HCSO Traffic Division.

The name of the deceased is not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.