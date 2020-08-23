Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy Involved In Shooting Saturday Night

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded Saturday night to a deputy-involved shooting at the 8200 Block of Hixson Spring Road.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy involved in the incident did not sustain any injuries.

One suspect was shot and was transported to a local medical facility. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

At the direction of Hamilton County District Attorney General Neal Pinkston’s Office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been requested to conduct the investigation of the incident.