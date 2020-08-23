2 Killed In Accident On Gann Road Early Sunday Morning

Two people were killed in a car accident early Sunday morning on Gann Road.

At approximately 2:00 a.m., HCSO deputies responded to the 7700 Block of Gann Road for the report of a motor vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, deputies and emergency services personnel located a crash involving one vehicle. There were two confirmed fatalities.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the HCSO Traffic Division.

The names of the deceased are not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.

