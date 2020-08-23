 Sunday, August 23, 2020 88.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths For 6 Days In Row; 50 New Cases

Sunday, August 23, 2020
The Health Department reported an additional 50 coronavirus cases in Hamilton County Sunday, bringing the new total to 7,360. There are no more deaths and the toll remains at 63 for the sixth day in a row.

Tennessee had 4 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 1,567, state Health Department officials said. 

There were 1,854 new cases in the state for a total of 143,937.

There were 50 more patients hospitalized to bring that total to 6,378.

There have been 104,054 people recover from the virus.

Testing numbers are above 2.042 million.

