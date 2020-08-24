Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy Involved In Shooting Saturday Night At Boston Branch Was Involved In 2 Prior Shootings Recently

 Monday, August 24, 2020 80.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Deputy Jordan Long-Ross
The deputy involved in a shooting on Saturday night at the Boston Branch subdivision at the 8200 block of Hixson Spring Road was involved in two prior shootings recently, including one fatal one. 

The deputy involved was identified as Jordan Long-Ross. He has been placed on administrative leave with pay.

Deputy Long-Ross shot and killed a suspect during an altercation after a traffic stop in Sale Creek in May. The person killed was Tyler Hays, 29. That incident happened around 2 a.m. on Crestview Drive. A resident said he and his wife heard 2-3 shots. He said he went outside and heard the deputy say, "I shot him. I shot him." The TBI said Hays ran from and fought the deputy. The medical examiner's report says the victim died of a single shot to his mid-back.

In an incident in June, the Sheriff's Office said deputy Ross-Long shot at a man who struck his open driver's door as he was exiting his patrol car. Eric Hayes Tyra, 37, was arrested after leading authorities in a pursuit that went into Marion County.

In the latest incident, residents of Boston Branch said there was a pursuit into the subdivision, and the suspect then came back out toward officers and that is when the shooting happened.

Boston Branch residents were not allowed back in until a lengthy investigation took place. 

Deputy Long-Ross did not sustain any injuries.

One suspect was shot and was transported to a local medical facility. The extent of their injuries is unknown.  

At the direction of Hamilton County District Attorney General Neal Pinkston’s Office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been requested to conduct the investigation of the incident. 



All County Schools Operating On Planned Hybrid Schedule On Monday; 10 Students Have Active COVID-19 Cases

Vandergriff Faces Attempted Murder Charges In Incident In Which Officers Were Burned At Hixson Duplex

