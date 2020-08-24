Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BURNETTE, HAVEN RICHELLE
1907 E 26TH ST PL CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
-----
BURNETTE, JEREMY RAY
1911 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045813
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
-----
DUNN, HEATHER
311 MEETING ST APT 2 DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
FAULKNER, BRIAN JORDAN
1716 LAKEWOOD CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
-----
FREEMAN, MELVIN REDDERICK
1239 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023802
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
-----
FUGATE, JACINTA ROSE
501 TUCKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374054031
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
GRAY, DYREY
908 W 38TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
-----
HARRISON, MARLISE SHEREE
1511 EAST 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED (FOR DUI)
-----
HENDREN, TREVOR WAYNE
8665 DAISY DALLAS RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
-----
HUGHES, ROBERT COREY
41 PINSON LANE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
-----
JACKSON, KAWANNA NICHELLE
5041 CAMERON LN CHATTANOOGA, 374112540
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
-----
JOHNSON, PAUL DEJUAN
1113 CHERRYTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
-----
JOHNSON, TAVARIOUS DEQUAN
7255 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
-----
JONES, JOHNATHON WILLIAM
2404 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041604
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
-----
JONES, ZACHARY
1310 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE ASSAULT)
-----
KNOWLES, MEG DENISE
9443 KNOWLES CREEK TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
KOPP, LAUREN ASHLEY
919 CHESTNUT WOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
-----
LEMAY, CRAIG ALBERT
27 GREGORY LN GRAYSVILLE, 373384700
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPE
-----
LOFTIES, JOURNEE DEVELLI
5262 ROTARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
-----
MACKEY, DEMARCUS KEVON
202 SPRING CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
MCLAIN, TRAVIS LEE
4806 COUNTY ROAD 159 FLAT ROCK, 35966
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
-----
MCMAHON, AMARI SHANTE
690 STONEDALE CORDOVA, 38018
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
-----
PARSONS, SAVANNAH CAROLINE
1712 CANNON DR FT. O, 30742
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
-----
PAYNE, BRANDON COLE
7643 MAPLE STREET OOTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
REYNOSO-AMBROSIO, ROLANDO
3707 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
-----
SCOTT, KEVIN LEWIS
801 DIXIE LEE AVE MONEAGLE,
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
-----
STOUDMIRE, LATONYA ANN
2004 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071039
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
TAYLOR, MICHAEL EDDIE
3018 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
TURNER, JONATHAN MICHAEL
10335 LEWIS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
-----
WALDEN, ALLISON GRACE
9017 WILMA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374212061
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
-----
WALKER, JESUS DAVID
4816 HAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SPEEDING
-----
WILKEY, LEBRON ROY
8307 TRAILER LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
-----
WILLIAMS, KEVIN OSHAE
8557 TUCKER ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37362
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Here are the mug shots:
