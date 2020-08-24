Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BURNETTE, HAVEN RICHELLE

1907 E 26TH ST PL CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

-----

BURNETTE, JEREMY RAY

1911 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045813

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

-----

DUNN, HEATHER

311 MEETING ST APT 2 DALTON, 30721

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

-----

FAULKNER, BRIAN JORDAN

1716 LAKEWOOD CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

-----

FREEMAN, MELVIN REDDERICK

1239 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023802

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

-----

FUGATE, JACINTA ROSE

501 TUCKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374054031

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

GRAY, DYREY

908 W 38TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

-----

HARRISON, MARLISE SHEREE

1511 EAST 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED (FOR DUI)

-----

HENDREN, TREVOR WAYNE

8665 DAISY DALLAS RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

-----

HUGHES, ROBERT COREY

41 PINSON LANE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

-----

JACKSON, KAWANNA NICHELLE

5041 CAMERON LN CHATTANOOGA, 374112540

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

-----

JOHNSON, PAUL DEJUAN

1113 CHERRYTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

-----

JOHNSON, TAVARIOUS DEQUAN

7255 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DU

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

-----

JONES, JOHNATHON WILLIAM

2404 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041604

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G-----JONES, ZACHARY1310 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE ASSAULT)-----KNOWLES, MEG DENISE9443 KNOWLES CREEK TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----KOPP, LAUREN ASHLEY919 CHESTNUT WOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-----LEMAY, CRAIG ALBERT27 GREGORY LN GRAYSVILLE, 373384700Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPE-----LOFTIES, JOURNEE DEVELLI5262 ROTARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR-----MACKEY, DEMARCUS KEVON202 SPRING CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----MCLAIN, TRAVIS LEE4806 COUNTY ROAD 159 FLAT ROCK, 35966Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)-----MCMAHON, AMARI SHANTE690 STONEDALE CORDOVA, 38018Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCTCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS-----PARSONS, SAVANNAH CAROLINE1712 CANNON DR FT. O, 30742Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE-----PAYNE, BRANDON COLE7643 MAPLE STREET OOTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT-----REYNOSO-AMBROSIO, ROLANDO3707 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE-----SCOTT, KEVIN LEWIS801 DIXIE LEE AVE MONEAGLE,Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEFAILURE TO APPEAR-----STOUDMIRE, LATONYA ANN2004 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071039Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT-----TAYLOR, MICHAEL EDDIE3018 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT-----TURNER, JONATHAN MICHAEL10335 LEWIS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)NO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE-----WALDEN, ALLISON GRACE9017 WILMA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374212061Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE-----WALKER, JESUS DAVID4816 HAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEEVADING ARRESTDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSESPEEDING-----WILKEY, LEBRON ROY8307 TRAILER LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000-----WILLIAMS, KEVIN OSHAE8557 TUCKER ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37362Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

