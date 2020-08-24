 Monday, August 24, 2020 76.0°F   light rain fog/mist   Light Rain Fog/Mist

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Monday, August 24, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BURNETTE, HAVEN RICHELLE 
1907 E 26TH ST PL CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
-----
BURNETTE, JEREMY RAY 
1911 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045813 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
-----
DUNN, HEATHER 
311 MEETING ST APT 2 DALTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
FAULKNER, BRIAN JORDAN 
1716 LAKEWOOD CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
-----
FREEMAN, MELVIN REDDERICK 
1239 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023802 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
-----
FUGATE, JACINTA ROSE 
501 TUCKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374054031 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
GRAY, DYREY 
908 W 38TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
-----
HARRISON, MARLISE SHEREE 
1511 EAST 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED (FOR DUI)
-----
HENDREN, TREVOR WAYNE 
8665 DAISY DALLAS RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
-----
HUGHES, ROBERT COREY 
41 PINSON LANE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
-----
JACKSON, KAWANNA NICHELLE 
5041 CAMERON LN CHATTANOOGA, 374112540 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
-----
JOHNSON, PAUL DEJUAN 
1113 CHERRYTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
-----
JOHNSON, TAVARIOUS DEQUAN 
7255 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
-----
JONES, JOHNATHON WILLIAM 
2404 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041604 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
-----
JONES, ZACHARY 
1310 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE ASSAULT)
-----
KNOWLES, MEG DENISE 
9443 KNOWLES CREEK TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
KOPP, LAUREN ASHLEY 
919 CHESTNUT WOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
-----
LEMAY, CRAIG ALBERT 
27 GREGORY LN GRAYSVILLE, 373384700 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPE
-----
LOFTIES, JOURNEE DEVELLI 
5262 ROTARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
-----
MACKEY, DEMARCUS KEVON 
202 SPRING CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
MCLAIN, TRAVIS LEE 
4806 COUNTY ROAD 159 FLAT ROCK, 35966 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
-----
MCMAHON, AMARI SHANTE 
690 STONEDALE CORDOVA, 38018 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
-----
PARSONS, SAVANNAH CAROLINE 
1712 CANNON DR FT. O, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
-----
PAYNE, BRANDON COLE 
7643 MAPLE STREET OOTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
REYNOSO-AMBROSIO, ROLANDO 
3707 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
-----
SCOTT, KEVIN LEWIS 
801 DIXIE LEE AVE MONEAGLE, 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
-----
STOUDMIRE, LATONYA ANN 
2004 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071039 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
TAYLOR, MICHAEL EDDIE 
3018 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
TURNER, JONATHAN MICHAEL 
10335 LEWIS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
-----
WALDEN, ALLISON GRACE 
9017 WILMA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374212061 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
-----
WALKER, JESUS DAVID 
4816 HAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SPEEDING
-----
WILKEY, LEBRON ROY 
8307 TRAILER LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
-----
WILLIAMS, KEVIN OSHAE 
8557 TUCKER ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37362 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

