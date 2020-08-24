 Monday, August 24, 2020 85.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Monday, August 24, 2020
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

August 24, 2020

Michael Wagner, 20; Jonathan Layman, 22, Killed In Accident On Gann Road Early Sunday Morning

August 24, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

August 24, 2020

Walker And Whitfield Counties Each Have Another Virus Death; Georgia Has 25 More Deaths


The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two persons killed in the fatal accident early Sunday morning on Gann Road. The driver of the vehicle was Michael Wagner, 20. The ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been an additional 25 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 5,156. There were 2,337 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Michael Wagner, 20; Jonathan Layman, 22, Killed In Accident On Gann Road Early Sunday Morning

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two persons killed in the fatal accident early Sunday morning on Gann Road. The driver of the vehicle was Michael Wagner, 20. The passenger was Jonathan Layman, 22. Preliminary investigation indicates a vehicle traveling on Gann Road left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver was transported to a local medical ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

Kudos To Those Doing the COVID-19 Testing At Alstom Plant

I would like to compliment all the people involved with COVID testing that is going on at the Alstom plant. My wife and I were in and out of line in less than 10 minutes. Everyone working the lines were very courteous and efficient in their duties. They looked at our licenses and wrote down all of the necessary info as they continued to move the line forward. The nasal swabbing ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Your ‘Heart-Of-Hearts’

There are many things that dictate the difference between success and failure, particularly in sales. Nowhere is this as true as in real estate, where a savvy realtor understands, better than most, the “Laws of First Perception.” Face it, when you show a potential buyer a house, most likely it will involve a person you’ve never met, who you know nothing about, and you are eager ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Travel To Western Kentucky For Fall Football Action

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team will play at Western Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 24, head coach Rusty Wright announced today. It is the lone game on the Mocs' 2020 fall schedule following the Southern Conference's decision to explore playing league games in the spring of 2021. "We will have a fall camp leading up to the game and treat it like spring ... (click for more)

Red Wolves Not Ruthless Enough In 2-1 Loss

The Chattanooga Red Wolves were both dominating and disappointing during the first 80 minutes of their 2-1 loss against Tormenta FC. Despite creating chance after chance, especially after dazzling sequences on the wing by Marky Hernandez, Chattanooga could only procure one goal. Tormenta’s Marco Micaletto finally got Tormenta on the board in the 80th minute, equalizing what looked ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors