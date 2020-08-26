Hightower Charged With Providing Heroin To Woman Who Almost Died

Signal Mountain Police have arrested Calvin Curtis Hightower on charges of providing heroin to a woman who almost died.

Hightower, 27, turned himself in at the Hamilton County Jail after original indictments were obtained by Signal Mountain detective Randy Poland.

He is charged with reckless aggravated assault, possession of heroin for resale and conspiracy to possess heroin for resale.

Signal Mountain Police Chief Mike Williams said, "The charges stem from a drug overdose that occurred on May 13 inside the town of Signal Mountain.

Upon police arrival the victim was found unresponsive and not breathing. The victim was transported to Erlanger Hospital Emergency Room where opiates were found in her system. She was admitted in a serious, life-threatening condition. The victim eventually regained consciousness and will survive.

"Chattanooga Police detective Terry Topping conducted an interview with Hightower on another similar case at the Chattanooga Police Department Special Investigations office on May 25. During that interview Hightower admitted that he and another individual who has not yet been arrested sold heroin to our victim on May 13.

"This along with other physical evidence collected by Detective Poland let to his testimony before the Hamilton County Grand Jury and subsequent indictments."