 Wednesday, August 26, 2020 79.0°F   mostly cloudy with haze   Mostly Cloudy with Haze

Breaking News


Lula Lake Land Trust Has To Cancel Signature Fundraisers; Turns To "Experiences Of A Lifetime" Online Auction

Wednesday, August 26, 2020

The on-going pandemic has derailed Lula Lake Land Trust (LLLT) in their plans for a successful year of signature event fundraisers. After initially delaying and then canceling the organization’s beer festival, Hike Bike Brew, LLLT staff has made the decision to cancel all fundraising events scheduled for 2020.

 

“During the early months of the pandemic, no one could have guessed how this year would play out,” said Cody Roney, LLLT executive director.

Like so many others, we were disheartened to have to cancel all 2020 events. The safety of our community, staff, and attendees was at the forefront of our thoughts with making this decision, and we feel it was the right thing to do. As we've come to terms with a socially-distanced future, we look forward to offering our community some unique (COVID-friendly) alternatives.

 

“Safety is our top priority,” said Matthew Hubbard, LLLT director of development. “Canceled fundraisers include Wine Walk Wine Festival, Timber Roots Music Festival, River City Sessions at Lula Lake, and Polar Plunge. It is very saddening but necessary. We hope our community will help Lula Lake make up crucial funds that would have amounted to 13+ miles of trail work.”

 

He said, "Guests travel far and wide for the unique experiences only offered by the land trust. This fact alone spurred the idea to offer a limited number of safe, unique experiences in an online auction to offset the loss of raised funds."

 

A variety of once-in-a-lifetime adventures will be up for bid in the “Experiences of a Lifetime” online auction from Sept. 1-7. These unique experiences include private movie screenings in LLLT meadow, wine tastings, stargazing, yoga, and more. A full list of auction items are available for preview online at bit.ly/lulaexperiences, and bidding starts at 8 a.m. ET on Sept. 1.

 

“Making the decision to cancel fundraisers also affected our corporate partners,” Mr. Hubbard said. "We are so grateful our decision was supported by our 2020 event sponsors. Their support has made such a crucial impact.” 

 

Lula Lake Land Trust’s 2020 fundraiser partners sponsoring the Experiences of a Lifetime auction include EPB Fiber Optics, Southeastern Salvage Home Emporium, Audi Chattanooga, Village Volkswagen of Chattanooga, First Horizon, Chambliss, and Elley.


August 26, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 25, 2020

Soddy Daisy Man Facing Child Sex Charges After Investigation That Began In Kansas City

August 25, 2020

Alabama Woman Charged With TennCare Fraud


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, RUBY JEAN 118 MARGARETA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 45 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ASSAULT ---- ... (click for more)

A Soddy Daisy man is facing child sex charges after an investigation that began in Kansas City, Mo. Tommy James Keen, 45, was charged with aggravated sexual battery. Last Tuesday, members ... (click for more)

A woman living in Bridgeport, Alabama, is charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services for allegedly falsely reporting a Tennessee residence in order to obtain TennCare benefits for herself ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, RUBY JEAN 118 MARGARETA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 45 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ASSAULT ---- ARROWOOD, MICHAEL RICHARD 907 MASTERSON AVE HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County PUBLIC INTOXICATION ---- BLACKMON, TAMMY NICHOLE 1419 ... (click for more)

Soddy Daisy Man Facing Child Sex Charges After Investigation That Began In Kansas City

A Soddy Daisy man is facing child sex charges after an investigation that began in Kansas City, Mo. Tommy James Keen, 45, was charged with aggravated sexual battery. Last Tuesday, members of the Chattanooga Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant at Keen's home. The search warrant was based off images that were seized by Homeland Security agents in ... (click for more)

Opinion

Rep. Fleischmann: America Must Support Nuclear Energy

As millions of young people graduate around the nation, it is natural that they consider their next steps, especially in these times of extraordinary economic hardship and uncertainty. Generations of high school graduates have been wrongly led to believe that in order to obtain high wage employment, the only options is a four-year degree at a traditional college or university. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Six Things To Loathe

It’s increasingly hard to know who exactly is pulling America’s puppet strings but when I launched my Morning Readings yesterday, it became quickly obvious that my country seems to be about two inches shy of being left of plumb. Yes, I believe we are somewhat off center and that the tail is now wagging the dog. Here are six reasons the true American people can’t be quiet for too ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols' Trey Smith Honored As Pre-Season First Team All-American

The preseason accolades continue to roll in for Tennessee offensive guard Trey Smith as the senior garnered first-team All-America honors from the Associated Press, the organization announced Tuesday. Smith has picked up multiple first-team All-America accolades, including from Athlon, CBSSports.com, Phil Steele and Sporting News. Smith is considered one of the top three ... (click for more)

Tennessee Announces Adjusted-Seating Ticket Plan For Neyland Stadium

To align with state and local social-distancing guidelines for public gatherings, Tennessee Athletics has finalized its adjusted seating model for the 2020 football season at Neyland Stadium. Pending the status of the current pandemic, our hope is that this plan is only required for one season and that Neyland Stadium can return to its traditional seating model in 2021. At ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors