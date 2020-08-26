August 26, 2020
The County Commission is set to vote next Wednesday on building a new Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts at the current Lakeside Elementary School.
Most commissioners spoke favorably ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
The Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department Station 2 (5402 Highway 58) will be temporarily out of service due to an accident that occurred Tuesday night.
At 7:30 p.m., during monthly training, ... (click for more)
The County Commission is set to vote next Wednesday on building a new Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts at the current Lakeside Elementary School.
Most commissioners spoke favorably of the move, though Katherlyn Geter and Warren Mackey raised concerns. Commissioner Geter said many CSLA parents want a new school on the current site.
Supt. Bryan Johnson said Lakeside Elementary ... (click for more)
As millions of young people graduate around the nation, it is natural that they consider their next steps, especially in these times of extraordinary economic hardship and uncertainty. Generations of high school graduates have been wrongly led to believe that in order to obtain high wage employment, the only options is a four-year degree at a traditional college or university.
... (click for more)
It’s increasingly hard to know who exactly is pulling America’s puppet strings but when I launched my Morning Readings yesterday, it became quickly obvious that my country seems to be about two inches shy of being left of plumb. Yes, I believe we are somewhat off center and that the tail is now wagging the dog. Here are six reasons the true American people can’t be quiet for too ... (click for more)
The preseason accolades continue to roll in for Tennessee offensive guard Trey Smith as the senior garnered first-team All-America honors from the Associated Press, the organization announced Tuesday.
Smith has picked up multiple first-team All-America accolades, including from Athlon, CBSSports.com, Phil Steele and Sporting News.
Smith is considered one of the top three ... (click for more)
To align with state and local social-distancing guidelines for public gatherings, Tennessee Athletics has finalized its adjusted seating model for the 2020 football season at Neyland Stadium. Pending the status of the current pandemic, our hope is that this plan is only required for one season and that Neyland Stadium can return to its traditional seating model in 2021.
At ... (click for more)