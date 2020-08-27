Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AINSWORTH, CODY DWIGHT

2620 BOYCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1,000

----

ANDERSON, IRVING ALLEN

3336 HELEN LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

----

BEARD, TIMOTHY DUWAYNE

6607 RIGGINS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

----

BLUMERICK, ZACKARY MICHAEL

716 WEST 47TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000

----

BONNER, RANDY ALLEN

4515 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

----

BOWMAN, JASMINE L

4121 QUINN ADAMS ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)

----

BROOKS, DAVID DERNELL

457 DODSON AVE APT 303C CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

BRYANT, MEL MAURICE

1717 CAMBRIDGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

ASSALT SIMPLE (DOMETIC)

DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE

----

CARTER, DYLAN

1841 IVANRBOOK COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

----

COLEMAN, AMBER ELLA

2016 PORTLAND ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

----

COUEY, GARY DEWAYNE

6141 HUNTER ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1,000

----

DAVIS, JACKSON TATE

1715 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RECKLESS DRIVING

----

DUCKETT, TERRY LEE

412 MONTCLAIR DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000

----

ELLISON, ANGELA DENISE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

----

ENGLISH, RODNESHA

4904 JEFFREY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

----

GRAY, ZANE NICHOLAS

8535 BLUEBERRY LN OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY OF AN AUTO

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

----

HALE, NIKITA SHAREE

2301 ELMENDORF ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063918

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

HARRIS, RANDY WAYNE

324 COUNTY ROAD 708 FLAT ROCK, 35966

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM UNDER $1,000

----

HARRIS, TERRY LEBRON

4302 SHAWNEE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

----

HEDGECOTH, CAROLNE DIANE

7729 HANSLEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

THEFT OVER $1,000

----

HILDEBRAN, SIARRIA STARR

1251 CYPRESS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

----

HOULK, DOMINIC L

4105 TAFT HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37377

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

----

HUDSON, ROYDEN

30 TUNNEL BLVD 225 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500

----

HULL, KIMBERLY ANN

1860 GREEN DRIVE NW APT 9 CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

----

HURD, DARIUS KENTRELL

6329 CELTIC DR CHATTANOOGA, 374161404

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF DEADLY WEAPON

----

HUTSON, RONALD ANDREW

8208 HIXSON SPRINGS RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI

----

IZQUIERDO, BARBARO FRANCISCO

5015 JACKSBORO PIKE APT 9 KNOXVILLE, 37918

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

HARASSMENT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF UNDER $1,000.00

----

JACKSON, ANTONIO DEJUAN

7019 MCCUCHEON ROAD APT 117 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

----

JAY, CHARLES WILLIAM

6083 CEDAR WOOD COURT EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

KEEN, TOMMY JAMES

1751 GRETCHEN CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

----

KNOLL, DUSTIN LEE

850 PONDEROSA DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

----

LANGSTON, WILLIAM DEAN

352 OLDHAM RD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

LANSDEN, NYREE DAWN

3718 HEMINGWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

----

LAWRENCE, KEITH

2209 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

----

LOACH, SHERRY ANN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

----

MATTHEWS, TIMOTHY LEE

334 CAMP JORDAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (AND OFFENSE)

----

MAXWELL, VANESSA LEE

1106 JD NEIL ROAD TULLAHOMA, 37388

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

FAILURE TO RENDER AID

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

----

METCALF, JUSTIN GLEN

7919 CORTELAND DRIVE KNOXVILLE, 37909

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

----

MILLSAPS, CASEY WAYNE

13744 LILLARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

MITCHELL, TRACY ELLIOT

1604 MISSION ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ASSAULT

----

MOORE, SHAMEKIA DENISE

2702 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

----

ODAFFER, ZARA OLIVIA

501 OAK STR APT 125 CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

----

PENNEY, CHARLES RAY

20143 RIVER CANYON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

----

SIMPSON, AMBER ADALE

128 GRAVITE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
----
SIMPSON, MELISSA A
21 FALCON LN ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
----
WATSON, DERRICK D
730W JAMES AVE APT 30 ROSSVILLE,
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
WESTBROOK, JAMES R
1905 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042633
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
----
WISHON, CALEB LEE
37 HAMILTON LN CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

