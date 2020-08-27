 Thursday, August 27, 2020 Weather

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Thursday, August 27, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AINSWORTH, CODY DWIGHT 
2620 BOYCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
----
ANDERSON, IRVING ALLEN 
3336 HELEN LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
BEARD, TIMOTHY DUWAYNE 
6607 RIGGINS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
----
BLUMERICK, ZACKARY MICHAEL 
716 WEST 47TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
----
BONNER, RANDY ALLEN 
4515 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
BOWMAN, JASMINE L 
4121 QUINN ADAMS ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)
----
BROOKS, DAVID DERNELL 
457 DODSON AVE APT 303C CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
BRYANT, MEL MAURICE 
1717 CAMBRIDGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSALT SIMPLE (DOMETIC)
DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE
----
CARTER, DYLAN 
1841 IVANRBOOK COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
----
COLEMAN, AMBER ELLA 
2016 PORTLAND ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
COUEY, GARY DEWAYNE 
6141 HUNTER ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
----
DAVIS, JACKSON TATE 
1715 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS DRIVING
----
DUCKETT, TERRY LEE 
412 MONTCLAIR DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000
----
ELLISON, ANGELA DENISE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
ENGLISH, RODNESHA 
4904 JEFFREY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
----
GRAY, ZANE NICHOLAS 
8535 BLUEBERRY LN OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
----
HALE, NIKITA SHAREE 
2301 ELMENDORF ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063918 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
HARRIS, RANDY WAYNE 
324 COUNTY ROAD 708 FLAT ROCK, 35966 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM UNDER $1,000
----
HARRIS, TERRY LEBRON 
4302 SHAWNEE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
----
HEDGECOTH, CAROLNE DIANE 
7729 HANSLEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
THEFT OVER $1,000
----
HILDEBRAN, SIARRIA STARR 
1251 CYPRESS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
----
HOULK, DOMINIC L 
4105 TAFT HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
----
HUDSON, ROYDEN 
30 TUNNEL BLVD 225 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500
----
HULL, KIMBERLY ANN 
1860 GREEN DRIVE NW APT 9 CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
----
HURD, DARIUS KENTRELL 
6329 CELTIC DR CHATTANOOGA, 374161404 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF DEADLY WEAPON
----
HUTSON, RONALD ANDREW 
8208 HIXSON SPRINGS RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI
----
IZQUIERDO, BARBARO FRANCISCO 
5015 JACKSBORO PIKE APT 9 KNOXVILLE, 37918 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF UNDER $1,000.00
----
JACKSON, ANTONIO DEJUAN 
7019 MCCUCHEON ROAD APT 117 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
----
JAY, CHARLES WILLIAM 
6083 CEDAR WOOD COURT EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
KEEN, TOMMY JAMES 
1751 GRETCHEN CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
----
KNOLL, DUSTIN LEE 
850 PONDEROSA DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
----
LANGSTON, WILLIAM DEAN 
352 OLDHAM RD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
LANSDEN, NYREE DAWN 
3718 HEMINGWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
----
LAWRENCE, KEITH 
2209 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
----
LOACH, SHERRY ANN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
----
MATTHEWS, TIMOTHY LEE 
334 CAMP JORDAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (AND OFFENSE)
----
MAXWELL, VANESSA LEE 
1106 JD NEIL ROAD TULLAHOMA, 37388 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
----
METCALF, JUSTIN GLEN 
7919 CORTELAND DRIVE KNOXVILLE, 37909 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
----
MILLSAPS, CASEY WAYNE 
13744 LILLARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
MITCHELL, TRACY ELLIOT 
1604 MISSION ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ASSAULT
----
MOORE, SHAMEKIA DENISE 
2702 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
----
ODAFFER, ZARA OLIVIA 
501 OAK STR APT 125 CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
----
PENNEY, CHARLES RAY 
20143 RIVER CANYON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
SIMPSON, AMBER ADALE 
128 GRAVITE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
----
SIMPSON, MELISSA A 
21 FALCON LN ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
----
WATSON, DERRICK D 
730W JAMES AVE APT 30 ROSSVILLE, 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
WESTBROOK, JAMES R 
1905 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042633 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
----
WISHON, CALEB LEE 
37 HAMILTON LN CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

