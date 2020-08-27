Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AINSWORTH, CODY DWIGHT
2620 BOYCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
----
ANDERSON, IRVING ALLEN
3336 HELEN LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
BEARD, TIMOTHY DUWAYNE
6607 RIGGINS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
----
BLUMERICK, ZACKARY MICHAEL
716 WEST 47TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
----
BONNER, RANDY ALLEN
4515 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
BOWMAN, JASMINE L
4121 QUINN ADAMS ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)
----
BROOKS, DAVID DERNELL
457 DODSON AVE APT 303C CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
BRYANT, MEL MAURICE
1717 CAMBRIDGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSALT SIMPLE (DOMETIC)
DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE
----
CARTER, DYLAN
1841 IVANRBOOK COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
----
COLEMAN, AMBER ELLA
2016 PORTLAND ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
COUEY, GARY DEWAYNE
6141 HUNTER ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
----
DAVIS, JACKSON TATE
1715 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS DRIVING
----
DUCKETT, TERRY LEE
412 MONTCLAIR DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000
----
ELLISON, ANGELA DENISE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
ENGLISH, RODNESHA
4904 JEFFREY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
----
GRAY, ZANE NICHOLAS
8535 BLUEBERRY LN OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
----
HALE, NIKITA SHAREE
2301 ELMENDORF ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063918
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
HARRIS, RANDY WAYNE
324 COUNTY ROAD 708 FLAT ROCK, 35966
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM UNDER $1,000
----
HARRIS, TERRY LEBRON
4302 SHAWNEE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
----
HEDGECOTH, CAROLNE DIANE
7729 HANSLEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
THEFT OVER $1,000
----
HILDEBRAN, SIARRIA STARR
1251 CYPRESS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
----
HOULK, DOMINIC L
4105 TAFT HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37377
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
----
HUDSON, ROYDEN
30 TUNNEL BLVD 225 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500
----
HULL, KIMBERLY ANN
1860 GREEN DRIVE NW APT 9 CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
----
HURD, DARIUS KENTRELL
6329 CELTIC DR CHATTANOOGA, 374161404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF DEADLY WEAPON
----
HUTSON, RONALD ANDREW
8208 HIXSON SPRINGS RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI
----
IZQUIERDO, BARBARO FRANCISCO
5015 JACKSBORO PIKE APT 9 KNOXVILLE, 37918
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF UNDER $1,000.00
----
JACKSON, ANTONIO DEJUAN
7019 MCCUCHEON ROAD APT 117 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
----
JAY, CHARLES WILLIAM
6083 CEDAR WOOD COURT EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
KEEN, TOMMY JAMES
1751 GRETCHEN CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
----
KNOLL, DUSTIN LEE
850 PONDEROSA DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
----
LANGSTON, WILLIAM DEAN
352 OLDHAM RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
LANSDEN, NYREE DAWN
3718 HEMINGWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
----
LAWRENCE, KEITH
2209 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
----
LOACH, SHERRY ANN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
----
MATTHEWS, TIMOTHY LEE
334 CAMP JORDAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (AND OFFENSE)
----
MAXWELL, VANESSA LEE
1106 JD NEIL ROAD TULLAHOMA, 37388
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
----
METCALF, JUSTIN GLEN
7919 CORTELAND DRIVE KNOXVILLE, 37909
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
----
MILLSAPS, CASEY WAYNE
13744 LILLARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
MITCHELL, TRACY ELLIOT
1604 MISSION ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ASSAULT
----
MOORE, SHAMEKIA DENISE
2702 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
----
ODAFFER, ZARA OLIVIA
501 OAK STR APT 125 CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
----
PENNEY, CHARLES RAY
20143 RIVER CANYON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
SIMPSON, AMBER ADALE
128 GRAVITE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
----
SIMPSON, MELISSA A
21 FALCON LN ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
----
WATSON, DERRICK D
730W JAMES AVE APT 30 ROSSVILLE,
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
WESTBROOK, JAMES R
1905 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042633
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
----
WISHON, CALEB LEE
37 HAMILTON LN CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
