Georgia Coronavirus Cases Increase Another 2,550; 86 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been an additional 86 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 5,393.



There were 2,550 new cases as that total reached 263,074 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations are at 24,127, up 188 since Wednesday.



Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 821 cases, up 5; 17 deaths; 61 hospitalizations



Chattooga County: 508 cases, up 17; 5 deaths; 31 hospitalizations, up 1



Dade County: 187 cases, up 1; 3 deaths; 14 hospitalizations, up 1



Walker County: 946 cases, up 4; 21 deaths; 52 hospitalizations



Whitfield County: 3,902 cases, up 24; 50 deaths, up 1; 207 hospitalizations, up 1

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area:

Cobb County: 16,536 cases, up 167; 381 deaths



DeKalb County: 16,278 cases, up 85; 293 deaths, up 6



Fulton County: 24,378 cases, up 167; 498 deaths, up 1



Gwinnett County: 23,812 cases, up 176; 322 deaths, up 8