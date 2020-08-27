Bradley County Sheriff's Office Offers Reward In Theft And Arson Of F150 Truck

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward of up to $500 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) involved with the theft and arson of a 2006 Ford F150.

The vehicle is black with four doors and Harley Davidson orange trim. The truck was stolen from 4800 South Lee Highway on Aug.

17. It was located the same day, engulfed in flames on Old Powerline Road.

If anyone has information pertaining to this incident, they should contact the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation’s Tip Line at 423 728-7336.