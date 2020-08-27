 Thursday, August 27, 2020 90.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Bradley County Sheriff's Office Offers Reward In Theft And Arson Of F150 Truck

Thursday, August 27, 2020

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward of up to $500 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) involved with the theft and arson of a 2006 Ford F150.

 

The vehicle is black with four doors and Harley Davidson orange trim. The truck was stolen from 4800 South Lee Highway on Aug.

17. It was located the same day, engulfed in flames on Old Powerline Road.

 

If anyone has information pertaining to this incident, they should contact the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation’s Tip Line at 423 728-7336.


TVA Board Approves $200M Pandemic Relief Credit, Additional Community Support

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


TVA Board Approves $200M Pandemic Relief Credit, Additional Community Support

Rep. Fleischmann: America Must Support Nuclear Energy

Roy Exum: Erlanger Is The Titanic

CFC Ready For Fans On Saturday

Vols' Trey Smith Honored As Pre-Season First Team All-American

