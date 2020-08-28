 Friday, August 28, 2020 83.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Governor Lee Signs Executive Orders Extending State of Emergency, Regulatory Flexibility, Local Authority On Facial Coverings

Friday, August 28, 2020

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Friday signed Executive Order No. 59 to extend certain, targeted provisions of Executive Order Nos. 36, 38, 49, 50, 54, and 55 through Sept. 30, to facilitate the continued treatment and containment of COVID-19 through regulatory flexibility, promoting social distancing and wearing face coverings in public places, and protecting vulnerable populations.

 

Governor Lee also signed Executive Order Nos. 60 and 61, which extend through Sept.

30 provisions that allow for electronic government meetings subject to transparency safeguards and remote notarization and witnessing of documents, allowing for implementation of best practices developed during COVID-19 for providing live broadcasts of electronic meetings and safely conducting in-person transactions, respectively, beginning Oct. 1.

 

Executive Order No. 59 extends previous provisions that:

  • Urge persons to wear a cloth face covering in places where in close proximity to others, while facilitating local decision-making concerning face covering requirements;
  • Urge social distancing and limit social and recreational gatherings of 50 or more persons, unless adequate social distancing can be maintained;
  • Limit nursing home and long-term-care facility visitation, while providing a framework for safe, limited visitation, and continue the closure of senior centers;
  • Provide that employers and businesses are expected to comply with the Governor’s Economic Recovery Group Guidelines (e.g., Tennessee Pledge) for operating safely (the 6 counties with locally run county health departments have authority to issue different directives on businesses/venues);
  • Provide that bars may only serve customers seated at appropriately spaced tables and must follow the Economic Recovery Group Guidelines (e.g., Tennessee Pledge) for restaurants (the 6 counties with locally run county health departments have authority to issue different directives on businesses/venues);
  • Continue access take-out alcohol sales to encourage carryout and delivery orders;
  • Allow broad access to telehealth services;
  • Increase opportunities for people to easily join the healthcare workforce;
  • Facilitate increased testing and health care capacity;
  • Extend deadlines and suspend certain in-person continuing education, gathering, or inspection requirements to avoid unnecessary person-to-person contact; and
  • Increase opportunities to work remotely where appropriate.

 

Executive Order No. 60, as previously extended by Executive Order No. 51, is extended through September 30 and allows governing bodies to meet electronically regarding essential business as long as they provide electronic access to the public and meet the safeguards established in that order to ensure openness and transparency. The order ensures that governmental entities are able to carry out essential business in a safe, transparent way without creating large gatherings in a confined space and endangering persons, particularly those at increased risk of suffering severe illness from COVID-19, while requiring that governing bodies transition toward adopting best practices developed during the pandemic, like providing real-time, live public access to electronic meetings, beginning October 1.

 

Executive Order No. 61, as previously extended by Executive Order No. 52, is extended through September 30, and allows for remote notarization and remote witnessing of documents, subject to compliance with certain procedures. The order ensures that persons, and particularly populations especially vulnerable to COVID-19, including older adults and persons with compromised immune systems or serious chronic medical conditions, can continue to engage in commerce and execute legal documents without requiring in-person contact while also making preparations to implement best practices for a safe return to in-person transactions beginning October 1.

 

The full executive orders can be viewed here.


August 28, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

August 28, 2020

Georgia Has 79 More Coronavirus Deaths, 2,383 Cases

August 28, 2020

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been an additional 79 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 5,471. There were 2,383 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Byrd). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Georgia Has 79 More Coronavirus Deaths, 2,383 Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been an additional 79 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 5,471. There were 2,383 new cases as that total reached 265,372 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 24,335. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 833 cases, up 12; 17 deaths; 61 hospitalizations Chattooga ... (click for more)

Opinion

Students Need To Be In School

As a member of the Hamilton County School Board, I am very proud that Dr. Bryan Johnson and the Board decided and committed to open our schools. Since the very first discussion about opening schools this fall, Dr. Johnson was adamant that schools open because students need to be in school and our community wants to see our schools open and our children learning. It’s troubling ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Erlanger Struggle

The offer to buy Chattanooga’s largest hospital this week was a total surprise. When I learned a private equity firm from Pennsylvania was offering $475 million to buy Erlanger Hospital it was, to use this 2020’s Word of Year, “unprecedented.” But like the coronavirus that has buckled our nation to its knees, senseless racial riots that have aggrieved our precious United States ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Rise In COVID-19 Cases Shuts Down Vols Football Practice

KNOXVILLE – Tennessee’s football practice on Friday was canceled and the team’s preseason work was put on hold because of an increase in positive COVID-19 tests within its ranks. UT coach Jeremy Pruitt made the announcement via a Zoom teleconference. “We re-tested everybody this morning to see where we’re at,” he said. “Our No. 1 priority here is to be able to protect ... (click for more)

New Amsterdam Cancels Match With CFC As "Statement For Racial Justice"

Chattanooga FC's Saturday night soccer match at Finley Stadium has been cancelled. Officials said, "Our opponents have declined to make the trip to play the game as a statement of support for racial justice and against police brutality. Chattanooga FC respects this decision made by New Amsterdam and their players. "Our club's mission is to use soccer as a tool to build ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors