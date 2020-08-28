As a member of the Hamilton County School Board, I am very proud that Dr. Bryan Johnson and the Board decided and committed to open our schools. Since the very first discussion about opening schools this fall, Dr. Johnson was adamant that schools open because students need to be in school and our community wants to see our schools open and our children learning. It’s troubling ... (click for more)

It has just been universally proclaimed that not one American who, in 2015, participated in a quiz that asked, “Where do you see yourself in five years?” had the correct answer. With that, welcome to this week’s edition of The Saturday Funnies. Of course, the best one-liner of the day, with the remnants of Hurricane Laura now whistling through our community, is to suddenly look ... (click for more)