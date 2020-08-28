 Saturday, August 29, 2020 76.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Friday, August 28, 2020
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

August 29, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 28, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

August 28, 2020

Georgia Has 79 More Coronavirus Deaths, 2,383 Cases


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, GARRY LAVONTE 3112 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been an additional 79 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 5,471. There were 2,383 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, GARRY LAVONTE 3112 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- BACZEWSKI, ERIC 449 LULLWATER ROAD APT A RED BANK, 37415 Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank PUBLIC INTOXICATION --- BEASLEY, GUNNER STEELE 502 WEELS ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

Students Need To Be In School

As a member of the Hamilton County School Board, I am very proud that Dr. Bryan Johnson and the Board decided and committed to open our schools. Since the very first discussion about opening schools this fall, Dr. Johnson was adamant that schools open because students need to be in school and our community wants to see our schools open and our children learning. It’s troubling ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

It has just been universally proclaimed that not one American who, in 2015, participated in a quiz that asked, “Where do you see yourself in five years?” had the correct answer. With that, welcome to this week’s edition of The Saturday Funnies. Of course, the best one-liner of the day, with the remnants of Hurricane Laura now whistling through our community, is to suddenly look ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Rise In COVID-19 Cases Shuts Down Vols Football Practice

KNOXVILLE – Tennessee’s football practice on Friday was canceled and the team’s preseason work was put on hold because of an increase in positive COVID-19 tests within its ranks. UT coach Jeremy Pruitt made the announcement via a Zoom teleconference. “We re-tested everybody this morning to see where we’re at,” he said. “Our No. 1 priority here is to be able to protect ... (click for more)

New Amsterdam Cancels Match With CFC As "Statement For Racial Justice"

Chattanooga FC's Saturday night soccer match at Finley Stadium has been cancelled. Officials said, "Our opponents have declined to make the trip to play the game as a statement of support for racial justice and against police brutality. Chattanooga FC respects this decision made by New Amsterdam and their players. "Our club's mission is to use soccer as a tool to build ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors