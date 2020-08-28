Georgia Has 79 More Coronavirus Deaths, 2,383 Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been an additional 79 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 5,471.



There were 2,383 new cases as that total reached 265,372 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations are at 24,335.



Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 833 cases, up 12; 17 deaths; 61 hospitalizations



Chattooga County: 522 cases, up 14; 5 deaths; 32 hospitalizations, up 1



Dade County: 189 cases, up 2; 3 deaths; 14 hospitalizations



Walker County: 996 cases, up 50; 21 deaths; 52 hospitalizations



Whitfield County: 3,932 cases, up 30; 50 deaths; 209 hospitalizations, up 2