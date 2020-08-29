 Saturday, August 29, 2020 89.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

New COVID-19 Testing Program For Northwest Georgia Announced

Saturday, August 29, 2020

The Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District is unveiling a new COVID-19 testing program effective Tuesday. Testing remains free. The new program will feature additional testing times and more easily found test sites throughout Northwest Georgia.

 

“Our goal is to increase testing in Northwest Georgia by making it more convenient for the public while better balancing demand for testing with our resources,” said Dr.

Gary Voccio, health director for the ten-county Northwest Health District. 

 

Dr. Voccio advises that anyone who wants to get tested can get tested but recommends testing especially for anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and for close contacts of positive COVID-19 cases on their tenth day of quarantine. 

 

Under the new program, public health will provide COVID-19 testing six days a week across the Northwest Health District. One test site will be open daily, Monday through Saturday, in each of four multi-county regions:  

 

  • Catoosa, Dade, and Walker Region
  • Floyd and Chattooga Region
  • Bartow and Gordon Region
  • Haralson, Paulding, and Polk Region

Most test sites will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. One test site in each region will be open on Saturdays.

 

“You do not have to reside in a county to get tested at the site in that county,” Dr. Voccio said. “Anyone may get tested at any of these test sites.”

 

All test sites will feature convenient drive-up processing.  No appointments are needed.  Test sites in Catoosa, Dade, and Walker counties will feature supervised self-collection. 

 

Effective Sept. 1, COVID-19 testing will no longer be offered at the Catoosa, Chattooga, Gordon, Haralson, Paulding, Polk, or Walker County health departments.

 

Test sites at the West Rome Baptist Church in Rome and the Clarence Brown Conference Center in Cartersville will be closed effective Sept. 1.

 

For Labor Day weekend, the only test sites open will be:

 

  • Saturday, Sept. 5, Floyd County, Rome Fair Grounds, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr., Blvd., Rome, GA, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Monday, Sept. 7, Paulding County, Paulding Meadows, 472 Paulding Meadows Dr., Dallas, GA, 8;30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Monday, Sept. 7, Catoosa County, Ringgold United Methodist Church, 7484 Nashville, St., Ringgold, GA, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For information about COVID-19 testing in a specific county, including locations, days, and hours, please visit the Facebook page for that county’s health department. For information about all Northwest Health District COVID-19 test sites, please go tohttps://nwgapublichealth.org


