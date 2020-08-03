Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
-----
-----
-----
BALLARD, GALAN GREGORY
704 WOOTEN RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
COTHRAN, JASON AARON
6703 LEVI ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
-----
-----
DENNISON, MICHAEL JARED
7224 FAIRBANKS ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
DEWS, WAYNE
217 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
-----
-----
-----
ESPY, TONY BRUCE
7305 SNOW HILL ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
HILL, ERIC DWAYNE
10670 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
MORGAN, CHRISTOPHER ROBIN
765 SNEED ROAD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
-----
-----
-----
POTTER, RICK JAMES
267 MELODY LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
-----
-----
PUCKETT, TAMILIA
563 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
RAMIREZ, GERMAN
162 SUNRISE LN RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
-----
RAMSEY, TOMMY TYRONE
3704 CENTRAL AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GAMBLING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
WARE, LORENZO DEON
2008 E 20TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
WILLIAMS, BILLY JOSEPH
406 BARDWOOD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF HEROIN
RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTION
RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTION
-----
-----
WILLIAMS, YANCEY
4109 VILLA GREEN CT CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
Here are the mug shots:
|ANDERSON, MATTHEW CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/08/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|AYRES, BEN ROY
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 04/18/1957
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|BALLENTINE, KRISI L
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/07/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020
Charge(s):
|
|BEECHAM, ANGELA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/07/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020
Charge(s):
|
|BILLINGSLEY, ETHAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/19/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- EVADING ARREST
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|CARMICHAEL, DAYMOND MARCELL
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/04/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|CHISM, DESIREE A
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/02/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
|
|DANIELS, FALISHA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/23/1990
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
- POSSESION OF HERION
- POSSESION OF SCHEDULE II NARCOTICS
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|DUNBAR, ROBERT S
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/28/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020
Charge(s):
|
|DUNCAN, ANDREW GABRIEL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/16/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020
Charge(s):
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|GARLAND, STEPHEN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 05/27/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|GRAY, RICHARD BRUCE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/09/1987
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
|
|HATLEY, RAY CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/22/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|HICKS, RONALD LEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/17/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|HUGHES, ANTONIO ROMERO
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 10/14/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020
Charge(s):
|
|JONES, ARLANTIS JEROME
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/18/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)
|
|KING, JAQUAY SAUNDERS D
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/20/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020
Charge(s):
- FELONY POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
- DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|LANE, LADARRIUS K
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/22/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020
Charge(s):
|
|LANIER, APROL MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/20/1979
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020
Charge(s):
|
|LORENZO, ESTHER MARIA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/28/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|MASON, DEMORRIS RAY
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 02/10/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020
Charge(s):
|
|MUIR, RHONDA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/06/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020
Charge(s):
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|OGLETREE, DAYTON KALVIN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/30/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|PRICE, CHRISTOPHER GARRETT
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/24/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|RATLIFF, KEYONTA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/08/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020
Charge(s):
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|REAVES, MITCHELL WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/13/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020
Charge(s):
|
|RICHARDS, TAYLOR RMINDA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/14/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|RICHARDSON, DAVID WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/17/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM
- HARASSMENT
- VANDALISM
|
|SCOTT, MAURICE DARRELL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/01/1975
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|SHEPPARD, STEVEN K
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/16/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|TOLLIVER, TIMOTHY TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/11/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|VAGTS, MEAGAN MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/25/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|WARE, LORENZO DEON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/25/1985
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILLIAMS, MARQUES CLYDE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/25/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|WITCHER, DESIREE LASHON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/01/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|