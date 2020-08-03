Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, MATTHEW CHARLES

1260 N CONCORD RD Chattanooga, 37421

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

-----

AYRES, BEN ROY

10 FRANKLIN PLACE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

-----

BAKER, LINDSEY STAR

516 HENDERSON ST LA FAYETTE, 30728

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

-----

BALLARD, GALAN GREGORY

704 WOOTEN RD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

-----

BALLENTINE, KRISI L

1815 BAILEY AVENUE APT F CHATTANOOGA, 374043006

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

BEECHAM, ANGELA JEAN

6830 30TH ST BERWYN, 60402

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT DOMESTIC

-----

BILLINGSLEY, ETHAN

109 ARLINGTON TER CHATTANOOGA, 374102208

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

EVADING ARREST

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

-----

CARMICHAEL, DAYMOND MARCELL

933 EAST AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

-----

CHISM, DESIREE A

510 HERITAGE DRIVE MADISON, 37115

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

-----

COTHRAN, JASON AARON

6703 LEVI ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

-----

DANIELS, FALISHA MARIE

271 CORRAL ROAD SINGAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

POSSESION OF HERION

POSSESION OF SCHEDULE II NARCOTICS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

-----

DENNISON, MICHAEL JARED

7224 FAIRBANKS ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

DEWS, WAYNE

217 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

-----

DUNBAR, ROBERT S

1815 BAILEY AVE APT F CHATTANOOGA, 374043006

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

DUNCAN, ANDREW GABRIEL

34 1//2 FRAZIER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374053931

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

-----

ESPY, TONY BRUCE

7305 SNOW HILL ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

-----

GARLAND, STEPHEN DAVID

9200 CARRIAGE LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

-----

GRAY, RICHARD BRUCE

6475 POLLY LN SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

-----

HATLEY, RAY CHARLES

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

HICKS, RONALD LEE

411 MONEY TREE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

-----

HILL, ERIC DWAYNE

10670 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

-----

HUGHES, ANTONIO ROMERO

4930 Swan Rd Chattanooga, 37416

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

-----

JONES, ARLANTIS JEROME

713 WOODVALE AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)

-----

KING, JAQUAY SAUNDERS D

2606 HARRISON PIKE APTB CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FELONY POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

-----

LANE, LADARRIUS K

5131 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374102156

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

-----

LANIER, APROL MICHELLE

2907 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

LORENZO, ESTHER MARIA

807 JONATHAN DRIVE LEBANON, 37087

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

-----

MASON, DEMORRIS RAY

563 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

MORGAN, CHRISTOPHER ROBIN

765 SNEED ROAD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

-----

MUIR, RHONDA DENISE

807 MERRIMAC CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374121725

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

-----

OGLETREE, DAYTON KALVIN

4956 BRIGHTON LN HIXSON, 373434256

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

-----

POTTER, RICK JAMES

267 MELODY LANE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

EVADING ARREST

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

-----

PRICE, CHRISTOPHER GARRETT

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

-----

PUCKETT, TAMILIA

563 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

RAMIREZ, GERMAN

162 SUNRISE LN RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

-----

RAMSEY, TOMMY TYRONE

3704 CENTRAL AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GAMBLING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

-----

RATLIFF, KEYONTA

7310 STANDIFER GAP ROAD APT 1304 CHATTANOOGA, 374211473

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

-----

REAVES, MITCHELL WILLIAM

4055 E.

FREEDOM CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 00000Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaHARASSMENT-----RICHARDS, TAYLOR RMINDA524 MOUNTAIN RIDGE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAW-----RICHARDSON, DAVID WAYNE501 PELVOIR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVANDALISMHARASSMENTVANDALISM-----SCOTT, MAURICE DARRELL2141 E 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: UTCVIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT-----SHEPPARD, STEVEN K717 WOODBALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTCRIMINAL TRESPASSING-----TOLLIVER, TIMOTHY TYRONE29224 LAWFORD WAY APT 209 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDOMESTIC ASSAULT-----VAGTS, MEAGAN MICHELLE7310 STANIFER GAP ROAD APT 215 CHATTANOOGA, 37423Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-----WARE, LORENZO DEON2008 E 20TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----WILLIAMS, BILLY JOSEPH406 BARDWOOD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankASSAULTASSAULTASSAULTASSAULTPOSSESSION OF HEROINRETALIATION FOR PAST ACTIONRETALIATION FOR PAST ACTION-----WILLIAMS, MARQUES CLYDE4825 BONNY LAKE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374163124Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)-----WILLIAMS, YANCEY4109 VILLA GREEN CT CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT-----WITCHER, DESIREE LASHON107 GOODSON AVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, MATTHEW CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/08/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA AYRES, BEN ROY

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 04/18/1957

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BALLENTINE, KRISI L

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/07/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BEECHAM, ANGELA JEAN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/07/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020

Charge(s):

ASSAULT DOMESTIC BILLINGSLEY, ETHAN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 01/19/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

EVADING ARREST

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) CARMICHAEL, DAYMOND MARCELL

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 07/04/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT CHISM, DESIREE A

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 03/02/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL DANIELS, FALISHA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/23/1990

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

POSSESION OF HERION

POSSESION OF SCHEDULE II NARCOTICS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DUNBAR, ROBERT S

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/28/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DUNCAN, ANDREW GABRIEL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/16/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

GARLAND, STEPHEN DAVID

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 05/27/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS GRAY, RICHARD BRUCE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/09/1987

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE HATLEY, RAY CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/22/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HICKS, RONALD LEE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/17/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF HUGHES, ANTONIO ROMERO

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 10/14/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT JONES, ARLANTIS JEROME

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/18/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC) KING, JAQUAY SAUNDERS D

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/20/1999

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020

Charge(s):

FELONY POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LANE, LADARRIUS K

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 09/22/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING LANIER, APROL MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/20/1979

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LORENZO, ESTHER MARIA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/28/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

MASON, DEMORRIS RAY

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 02/10/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MUIR, RHONDA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 09/06/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020

Charge(s):

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE OGLETREE, DAYTON KALVIN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/30/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PRICE, CHRISTOPHER GARRETT

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/24/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION RATLIFF, KEYONTA

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/08/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020

Charge(s):

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA REAVES, MITCHELL WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 02/13/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT RICHARDS, TAYLOR RMINDA

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/14/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW RICHARDSON, DAVID WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 02/17/1982

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020

Charge(s):

VANDALISM

HARASSMENT

VANDALISM SCOTT, MAURICE DARRELL

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 09/01/1975

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT SHEPPARD, STEVEN K

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/16/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2020

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING