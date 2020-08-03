Cartrvous Moore, 38, Shot And Killed On Taylor Street On Sunday Morning

A 38-year-old Chattanooga man was shot multiple times and killed on Taylor Street early Sunday morning.

The victim was identified as Cartrvous Moore.

Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 1900 block of Taylor Street. Upon arrival, police located the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

Hamilton County EMS and Chattanooga Fire responded and pronounced the victim deceased.

People in the area said they heard multiple gunshots around 5 a.m.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the homicide tip line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.