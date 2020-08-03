 Monday, August 3, 2020 72.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Cartrvous Moore, 38, Shot And Killed On Taylor Street On Sunday Morning

Monday, August 3, 2020
A 38-year-old Chattanooga man was shot multiple times and killed on Taylor Street early Sunday morning.
 
The victim was identified as Cartrvous Moore.
 
Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 1900 block of Taylor Street. Upon arrival, police located the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.
 
Hamilton County EMS and Chattanooga Fire responded and pronounced the victim deceased.
 
People in the area said they heard multiple gunshots around 5 a.m.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the homicide tip line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
You can remain anonymous.  


August 3, 2020

Walker County Arrest Report For July 27-Aug. 2

August 3, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 2, 2020

Georgia Has 15 More Coronavirus Deaths; New Cases Are 3,172


Here is the Walker County arrest report for July 27-Aug. 2: SMITH JESSICA JADE W/F 39 OFFICER WORLEY LPD AFFIXING TAG, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED JOHNSON ASHLEY NICOLE W/F 28 EVANS ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, MATTHEW CHARLES 1260 N CONCORD RD Chattanooga, 37421 Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT OF ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been an additional 15 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 3,840. There were 3,271 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, MATTHEW CHARLES 1260 N CONCORD RD Chattanooga, 37421 Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT OF PROPERTY RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS EVADING ARREST POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 15 More Coronavirus Deaths; New Cases Are 3,172

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been an additional 15 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 3,840. There were 3,271 new cases as that total reached 193,177 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 19,064 - up 69 since Saturday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 540 cases, up 11; 9 deaths; 39 ... (click for more)

Opinion

Mark Kimsey Was The Real Deal And Larger Than Life

Rest In Peace to one of the most honorable, intelligent and entertaining human beings I have ever met in my entire life. Mark Kimsey, you were an eloquent and extremely talented writer and the epitome of what an American Law Enforcement Officer should be - courageous, scholarly, empathetic, proficient and selfless. Words can not begin to express how much you are respected ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: This Morning’s Prayer

The story I am told reveals that sometime this Friday afternoon a long caravan of over-the road buses will arrive Chattanooga as a stop of some modern-day Freedom Riders, this in remembrance of those titanic human beings who walked with Dr. Martin Luther King in his most victorious moment to quell racism in the South. Sponsored by a group known as “Atlanta Uprising” and sanctioned ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Red Wolves Win 1-0 In Chi Memorial Stadium Opener

The Chattanooga Red Wolves played their first home match in newly finished CHI Memorial Stadium Saturday night. The Covid-19 reduced sold out crowd was rewarded with a 1-0 win as the Red Wolves beat FC Tuscon on a Greg Hurst goal in the second half. Hurst scored in the 53th minute to give the Red Wolves a 1-0 lead. Red Wolves keeper Alex Mangels saved a FC Tuscon PK in the second ... (click for more)

CFC Wins NISA Independent Cup Southeast Region Championship

The Chattanooga FC soccer team beat Soda City FC 3-0 Saturday night at Finley Stadium to earn the Southeast Region Championship of the NISA Independent Cup. Ian McGrath and Brian Bement scored the first two goals to give the home team a 2-0 lead just eight minutes into the game. McGrath scored in the sixth minute and Bement in the eighth. The 2-0 lead would last into the second ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors