State Case Proceeds Against Former Car Salesman, Though Feds Dropped Prosecution

State proceedings took a step forward against a former Chattanooga car salesman, though all charges were dismissed in Federal Court in March against Daniel Clayton Bryant.

The former salesman for Mountain View Chevrolet had been accused of kidnapping a customer and taking money from him. He had been charged initially in Federal Court with kidnapping, bank robbery and money laundering.

A trial date had been set recently before Judge Travis McDonough, but prosecutor Chris Poole said in March that the government was not going forward.

The charges were dismissed "without prejudice" - meaning they could be brought back up.

At the time, prosecutor Poole noted that the underlying state charges were still active.

The prosecutor said, "Based upon further investigation of the facts of this case, the United States does not wish to move forward with this case at this time.

The defendant still faces charges based on the facts underlying this indictment in state court. Obviously, this motion does not in any way affect those state charges. For the foregoing reasons, the United States moves to dismiss this indictment without prejudice."

Bryant recently appeared before General Sessions Court Judge Gary Starnes, and a single charge of kidnapping was bound to the Grand Jury without a hearing. He remains free on $2,500 bond.

In Federal Court, he earlier had agreed to plead guilty to a single charge of selling cocaine. However, at a court hearing, Bryant said he did not want to go forward with the plea.

He had faced up to 20 years in prison as charged.

The FBI had also moved to seize $199,000 from his bank account.

Federal authorities earlier said Bryant provided cocaine to a man and took $199,000 from his bank account while the man was under the influence of crack.

The plea agreement said Bryant used his cell phone to video the man using the crack cocaine he had provided him.