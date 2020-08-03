 Monday, August 3, 2020 88.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Health Department Announces Potential COVID-19 Exposure At Amigo Mexican Restaurant In East Ridge

Monday, August 3, 2020

The Hamilton County Health Department is notifying the community of a potential COVID-19 exposure that occurred at Amigo Mexican Restaurant in East Ridge, 3805 Ringgold Road, between Saturday, July 25, and Saturday, August 1, with the exception of Monday, July 27.

 

Case investigations revealed that members of the public who visited or dined at the Amigo Mexican Restaurant in East Ridge during this time frame may have been exposed to an individual during their infectious period of COVID-19, it was stated.

 

It is recommended that anyone who visited this location during that time frame be tested as soon as possible.

 

“If you think you were exposed to the virus, please stay home, away from others and monitor your symptoms,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “Free testing is available in our community and we encourage anyone who has been in close contact with a positive case, or is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to get tested.”

 

Free Health Department COVID-19 testing is available at the following locations and times:

 

·         The Health Department’s new testing site at the Alstom Plant, 1125 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga, TN 37402 is open daily from 7-11 a.m.

·         Saturday, August 8, at Faith Family Chattanooga Church, 2505 E 43rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37407, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

·         Sunday, August 9, at Faith Family Chattanooga Church, 2505 E 43rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37407, from 12-3 p.m.


These sites are open to the public without an appointment or referral. Free transportation is available. Call (423) 315-3994 to make a reservation Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Rides to the testing sites must be scheduled the previous day.

 

For more information, please call the Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at (423) 209-8383. The hotline is open Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Do not call Amigo Mexican Restaurant for information related to COVID-19 exposures.

 


August 3, 2020

Georgia Has 2 Additional Coronavirus Deaths; 2,271 New Cases

August 3, 2020

Citizens Also Reporting Scam Calls By Someone Using Clone Of Circuit Court Phone Number

August 3, 2020

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been an additional two deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 3,842. There were 2,271 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)

Officials in the Hamilton County Circuit Court Clerk's Office said they are also a target in a recent rash of phone fraud. The Criminal Court Clerk’s Office earlier alerted the public of a ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 2 Additional Coronavirus Deaths; 2,271 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been an additional two deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 3,842. There were 2,271 new cases as that total reached 195,4357 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 19,124 - up 60 since Saturday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 546 cases, up 6; 9 deaths; 41 ... (click for more)

Citizens Also Reporting Scam Calls By Someone Using Clone Of Circuit Court Phone Number

Officials in the Hamilton County Circuit Court Clerk's Office said they are also a target in a recent rash of phone fraud. The Criminal Court Clerk’s Office earlier alerted the public of a potential scam that involves citizens receiving phone calls from 423-209-7600, which is the primary trunk line for Hamilton County Sessions Court Division of Criminal Court (209-7600). Officials ... (click for more)

Opinion

Mark Kimsey Was The Real Deal And Larger Than Life

Rest In Peace to one of the most honorable, intelligent and entertaining human beings I have ever met in my entire life. Mark Kimsey, you were an eloquent and extremely talented writer and the epitome of what an American Law Enforcement Officer should be - courageous, scholarly, empathetic, proficient and selfless. Words can not begin to express how much you are respected ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: This Morning’s Prayer

The story I am told reveals that sometime this Friday afternoon a long caravan of over-the road buses will arrive Chattanooga as a stop of some modern-day Freedom Riders, this in remembrance of those titanic human beings who walked with Dr. Martin Luther King in his most victorious moment to quell racism in the South. Sponsored by a group known as “Atlanta Uprising” and sanctioned ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Red Wolves Win 1-0 In Chi Memorial Stadium Opener

The Chattanooga Red Wolves played their first home match in newly finished CHI Memorial Stadium Saturday night. The Covid-19 reduced sold out crowd was rewarded with a 1-0 win as the Red Wolves beat FC Tuscon on a Greg Hurst goal in the second half. Hurst scored in the 53th minute to give the Red Wolves a 1-0 lead. Red Wolves keeper Alex Mangels saved a FC Tuscon PK in the second ... (click for more)

CFC Wins NISA Independent Cup Southeast Region Championship

The Chattanooga FC soccer team beat Soda City FC 3-0 Saturday night at Finley Stadium to earn the Southeast Region Championship of the NISA Independent Cup. Ian McGrath and Brian Bement scored the first two goals to give the home team a 2-0 lead just eight minutes into the game. McGrath scored in the sixth minute and Bement in the eighth. The 2-0 lead would last into the second ... (click for more)


