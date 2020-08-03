 Monday, August 3, 2020 84.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Medical Firms Got A Sizable Share Of COVID Stimulus Funds In Hamilton County

Monday, August 3, 2020

Medical firms got a sizable share of COVID-19 Stimulus Funds in Hamilton County, according to a new Stimulus Fund Dashboard from the state Finance Department.

Other allocations here included:

Paycheck Protection Program to businesses and individuals almost $497 million

Unemployment Compensation almost $220.5 million

Beauty Salons $317,500

Hotels and Motels $830,000

Nail Salons $160,000

Here are some other recipients:

Advanced Respiratory $923,535

Alexian Brothers $468,184

Anesthesiology Consultants Exchange $196,734

Arthritis Associates $971,578

Brackett Rheumatology $148,119

Cedar Lawn Investments LLC $493,906

Chattanooga Area Food Bank $378,124

Chattanooga Diagnostic Associates LLC $301,667

Chattanooga Emergency Medicine $188,904

Chattanooga Hospital Authority $226,486

Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport Authority $5,747,955

CHI Memorial Hospital-Georgia $281,620

CHI Memorial $142,827 and $11,538,154

Diagnostic Imaging Consultants $181,793

Douglas Investments and Associates $269,346

Erlanger Hospital, $9,950,000

Erlanger Behavioral Health $212,562

Eyecare Associates PC $219,475

Frederick Villa Investments and Associates LLC $615,374

Galen Medical Group $1,286,461

Hamilton County $216,979

Hamilton County Schools $10,712,854

Hamilton Physician Group $491,399

Hearth Hospice of Tennessee LLC $789,302

Hospice of Chattanooga $2,284,248

Independent Physical Therapy $719,347

Independent Physical Therapy of Georgia $4,938,681

Life Care Center of East Ridge $510,616

Leewood Investments and Associates LLC $650,125

Lhc Homecare of Tennessee $459,550

Main Line Health Imaging $357,374

Maturecare of Standifer Place LLC $1,901,274

Murphy Medical Center $5,315,750

NHC Healthcare - Chattanooga $321,361

North River Valley Operations LLC $392,480

Ocoee Foundation $433,631

Ooltewah Medical Investors Limited Partnership $405,145

Parkridge Medical Center $6,565,717

Plaza Radiology $192,735

Preferred Healthcare Services of Tennessee $349,440

Prime Imaging $171,123

Radiology Associates of the Main Line $545,340

Raintree Investments and Associates $585,873

Red Bank Operations $204,059

River Falls Healthcare $400,322

Riverview Investments and Associates $387,561

Siskin Hospital for Physical Rehabilitation $2,209,357

Soddy Daisy Healthcare $593,532

Southeast Regional Health $234,663

St. Petersburg Nursing Home $1,253,134

Standardsville Healthcare $414,120

State of Tennessee $223,730

Sunland-Vero Beach LLC $549,037

Tennessee Interventional and Imaging Associates $248,458

UTC $9,980,797

University Surgical Associates $608,727

Vascular Institute of Chattanooga $362,483

The interactive site allows citizens to explore county-specific information about stimulus funds sent to Tennessee. The site tracks the allocation of $13.18 billion of federal COVID-19 emergency stimulus and relief funding statewide as of the current date, but will continue to incorporate additional allocations as information becomes available, officials said.

It is at https://www.tn.gov/finance/looking-for/cares-act-awards-.html

 

 

 

 

 

 


Fees for stormwater regulation and control, including land disturbances, will be increasing in the city of Collegedale. When property is disturbed, it requires time and attention from the city ... (click for more)

All tax evasion charges against a Soddy Daisy funeral home director have been dismissed after he fully paid off the debt. Cade Coulter Williamson had faced 14 felony counts. The charges ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Democratic Party Chair Rodney Strong said, "It was alarming to see Facebook posts showing attendees at the recent Lincoln Day dinner failing to follow the widely recommended practices ... (click for more)



Stormwater Fees Increasing In Collegedale

Fees for stormwater regulation and control, including land disturbances, will be increasing in the city of Collegedale. When property is disturbed, it requires time and attention from the city to issue permits. The current fee structure does not allow Collegedale to recover a reasonable fee to reimburse the actual costs, officials said. At the commission meeting Monday night, ... (click for more)

All Tax Evasion Charges Dismissed Against Soddy Daisy Funeral Home Director After All Money Owed Is Repaid

All tax evasion charges against a Soddy Daisy funeral home director have been dismissed after he fully paid off the debt. Cade Coulter Williamson had faced 14 felony counts. The charges were recently dismissed in Criminal Court by Assistant District Attorney Crystle Carrion. She took over the case after another prosecutor left the office. All of the charges have since been ... (click for more)

Mark Kimsey Was The Real Deal And Larger Than Life

Rest In Peace to one of the most honorable, intelligent and entertaining human beings I have ever met in my entire life. Mark Kimsey, you were an eloquent and extremely talented writer and the epitome of what an American Law Enforcement Officer should be - courageous, scholarly, empathetic, proficient and selfless. Words can not begin to express how much you are respected ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: This Morning’s Prayer

The story I am told reveals that sometime this Friday afternoon a long caravan of over-the road buses will arrive Chattanooga as a stop of some modern-day Freedom Riders, this in remembrance of those titanic human beings who walked with Dr. Martin Luther King in his most victorious moment to quell racism in the South. Sponsored by a group known as “Atlanta Uprising” and sanctioned ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Red Wolves Win 1-0 In Chi Memorial Stadium Opener

The Chattanooga Red Wolves played their first home match in newly finished CHI Memorial Stadium Saturday night. The Covid-19 reduced sold out crowd was rewarded with a 1-0 win as the Red Wolves beat FC Tuscon on a Greg Hurst goal in the second half. Hurst scored in the 53th minute to give the Red Wolves a 1-0 lead. Red Wolves keeper Alex Mangels saved a FC Tuscon PK in the second ... (click for more)

CFC Wins NISA Independent Cup Southeast Region Championship

The Chattanooga FC soccer team beat Soda City FC 3-0 Saturday night at Finley Stadium to earn the Southeast Region Championship of the NISA Independent Cup. Ian McGrath and Brian Bement scored the first two goals to give the home team a 2-0 lead just eight minutes into the game. McGrath scored in the sixth minute and Bement in the eighth. The 2-0 lead would last into the second ... (click for more)


