Medical Firms Got A Sizable Share Of COVID Stimulus Funds In Hamilton County

Medical firms got a sizable share of COVID-19 Stimulus Funds in Hamilton County, according to a new Stimulus Fund Dashboard from the state Finance Department.
Other allocations here included:
Paycheck Protection Program to businesses and individuals almost $497 million
Unemployment Compensation almost $220.5 million
Beauty Salons $317,500
Hotels and Motels $830,000
Nail Salons $160,000
Here are some other recipients:
Advanced Respiratory $923,535
Alexian Brothers $468,184
Anesthesiology Consultants Exchange $196,734
Arthritis Associates $971,578
Brackett Rheumatology $148,119
Cedar Lawn Investments LLC $493,906
Chattanooga Area Food Bank $378,124
Chattanooga Diagnostic Associates LLC $301,667
Chattanooga Emergency Medicine $188,904
Chattanooga Hospital Authority $226,486
Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport Authority $5,747,955
CHI Memorial Hospital-Georgia $281,620
CHI Memorial $142,827 and $11,538,154
Diagnostic Imaging Consultants $181,793
Douglas Investments and Associates $269,346
Erlanger Hospital, $9,950,000
Erlanger Behavioral Health $212,562
Eyecare Associates PC $219,475
Frederick Villa Investments and Associates LLC $615,374
Galen Medical Group $1,286,461
Hamilton County $216,979
Hamilton County Schools $10,712,854
Hamilton Physician Group $491,399
Hearth Hospice of Tennessee LLC $789,302
Hospice of Chattanooga $2,284,248
Independent Physical Therapy $719,347
Independent Physical Therapy of Georgia $4,938,681
Life Care Center of East Ridge $510,616
Leewood Investments and Associates LLC $650,125
Lhc Homecare of Tennessee $459,550
Main Line Health Imaging $357,374
Maturecare of Standifer Place LLC $1,901,274
Murphy Medical Center $5,315,750
NHC Healthcare - Chattanooga $321,361
North River Valley Operations LLC $392,480
Ocoee Foundation $433,631
Ooltewah Medical Investors Limited Partnership $405,145
Parkridge Medical Center $6,565,717
Plaza Radiology $192,735
Preferred Healthcare Services of Tennessee $349,440
Prime Imaging $171,123
Radiology Associates of the Main Line $545,340
Raintree Investments and Associates $585,873
Red Bank Operations $204,059
River Falls Healthcare $400,322
Riverview Investments and Associates $387,561
Siskin Hospital for Physical Rehabilitation $2,209,357
Soddy Daisy Healthcare $593,532
Southeast Regional Health $234,663
St. Petersburg Nursing Home $1,253,134
Standardsville Healthcare $414,120
State of Tennessee $223,730
Sunland-Vero Beach LLC $549,037
Tennessee Interventional and Imaging Associates $248,458
UTC $9,980,797
University Surgical Associates $608,727
Vascular Institute of Chattanooga $362,483
The interactive site allows citizens to explore county-specific information about stimulus funds sent to Tennessee. The site tracks the allocation of $13.18 billion of federal COVID-19 emergency stimulus and relief funding statewide as of the current date, but will continue to incorporate additional allocations as information becomes available, officials said.
It is at https://www.tn.gov/finance/looking-for/cares-act-awards-.html