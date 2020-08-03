Medical Firms Got A Sizable Share Of COVID Stimulus Funds In Hamilton County

Medical firms got a sizable share of COVID-19 Stimulus Funds in Hamilton County, according to a new Stimulus Fund Dashboard from the state Finance Department.

Other allocations here included:

Paycheck Protection Program to businesses and individuals almost $497 million

Unemployment Compensation almost $220.5 million

Beauty Salons $317,500

Hotels and Motels $830,000

Nail Salons $160,000

Here are some other recipients:

Advanced Respiratory $923,535

Alexian Brothers $468,184

Anesthesiology Consultants Exchange $196,734

Arthritis Associates $971,578

Brackett Rheumatology $148,119

Cedar Lawn Investments LLC $493,906

Chattanooga Area Food Bank $378,124

Chattanooga Diagnostic Associates LLC $301,667

Chattanooga Emergency Medicine $188,904

Chattanooga Hospital Authority $226,486

Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport Authority $5,747,955

CHI Memorial Hospital-Georgia $281,620

CHI Memorial $142,827 and $11,538,154

Diagnostic Imaging Consultants $181,793

Douglas Investments and Associates $269,346

Erlanger Hospital, $9,950,000

Erlanger Behavioral Health $212,562

Eyecare Associates PC $219,475

Frederick Villa Investments and Associates LLC $615,374

Galen Medical Group $1,286,461

Hamilton County $216,979

Hamilton County Schools $10,712,854

Hamilton Physician Group $491,399

Hearth Hospice of Tennessee LLC $789,302

Hospice of Chattanooga $2,284,248

Independent Physical Therapy $719,347

Independent Physical Therapy of Georgia $4,938,681

Life Care Center of East Ridge $510,616

Leewood Investments and Associates LLC $650,125

Lhc Homecare of Tennessee $459,550

Main Line Health Imaging $357,374

Maturecare of Standifer Place LLC $1,901,274

Murphy Medical Center $5,315,750

NHC Healthcare - Chattanooga $321,361

North River Valley Operations LLC $392,480

Ocoee Foundation $433,631

Ooltewah Medical Investors Limited Partnership $405,145

Parkridge Medical Center $6,565,717

Plaza Radiology $192,735

Preferred Healthcare Services of Tennessee $349,440

Prime Imaging $171,123

Radiology Associates of the Main Line $545,340

Raintree Investments and Associates $585,873

Red Bank Operations $204,059

River Falls Healthcare $400,322

Riverview Investments and Associates $387,561

Siskin Hospital for Physical Rehabilitation $2,209,357

Soddy Daisy Healthcare $593,532

Southeast Regional Health $234,663

St. Petersburg Nursing Home $1,253,134

Standardsville Healthcare $414,120

State of Tennessee $223,730

Sunland-Vero Beach LLC $549,037

Tennessee Interventional and Imaging Associates $248,458

UTC $9,980,797

University Surgical Associates $608,727

Vascular Institute of Chattanooga $362,483

The interactive site allows citizens to explore county-specific information about stimulus funds sent to Tennessee. The site tracks the allocation of $13.18 billion of federal COVID-19 emergency stimulus and relief funding statewide as of the current date, but will continue to incorporate additional allocations as information becomes available, officials said.

It is at https://www.tn.gov/finance/looking-for/cares-act-awards-.html