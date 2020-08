All tax evasion charges against a Soddy Daisy funeral home director have been dismissed after he fully paid off the debt.

Cade Coulter Williamson had faced 14 felony counts.

The charges were recently dismissed in Criminal Court by Assistant District Attorney Crystle Carrion. She took over the case after another prosecutor left the office.

All of the charges have since been expunged.

Mr. Williamson founded Legacy Funeral Home and later acquired Wann Funeral Home in St. Elmo.