County Deputy Injured After Being Struck By Vehicle

A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was injured while investigating a suspicious vehicle near the 13900 block of Pierce Road on Sunday morning.





As the deputy approached the vehicle, the driver took off striking the deputy and causing non-life threatening injuries.





The deputy was sent to a local medical facility for treatment and then released.





The vehicle’s description and tag information was handed over to the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division.





Officials said, "Due to the fact this is an ongoing investigation, the HCSO is not releasing a description of the vehicle at this time."

The incident happened at 9:30 a.m.