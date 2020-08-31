 Monday, August 31, 2020 88.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Woman, 66, Shot Early Monday Morning On Bennett Avenue

Monday, August 31, 2020

A woman, 66, was shot early Monday on Bennett Avenue.

At approximately 12:30 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a Shots Fired call in the 2200 block of Bennett Avenue.
 
Upon arrival, police located and spoke with a woman suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS.
 
Police were told that the woman was outside her residence when struck.
Property damage to the residence was also observed by investigators.  
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

August 31, 2020

Hamilton County Has Another COVID Death And 57 New Cases; State Has 7 More Deaths

August 31, 2020

Chattooga And Walker Counties Each Have Another COVID Death; Georgia Has 28 Deaths

August 31, 2020

There has been another COVID-19-related death in Hamilton County, the county Health Department announced on Monday, bringing the toll to 75. An additional 57 coronavirus cases were reported ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been an additional 28 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 5,632. There were 1,523 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has Another COVID Death And 57 New Cases; State Has 7 More Deaths

There has been another COVID-19-related death in Hamilton County, the county Health Department announced on Monday, bringing the toll to 75. An additional 57 coronavirus cases were reported in Hamilton County, bringing the new total to 7,947. Health Department officials said 6,370 people have recovered from the coronavirus and there are currently 1,502 active cases. There ... (click for more)

Chattooga And Walker Counties Each Have Another COVID Death; Georgia Has 28 Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been an additional 28 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 5,632. There were 1,523 new cases as that total reached 270,471 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 24,604, up 32 from Sunday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 860 cases; 17 deaths; 62 hospitalizations ... (click for more)

Opinion

Mobs Are Getting Worse

Violent gangs spreading terror across this country are getting worse. As long as leftist mayors fearful of offending them keep making excuses for them, conditions in America won’t get better only worse. In DC, the buffoon mayor essentially capitulated to the mob. After President Trump’s acceptance speech, Senator Rand Paul and his wife were walking to their hotel from the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Sports & The BLM Scam

Jason Whitlock, a brilliant sportswriter who has now joined Clay Travis at the Nashville-based “Outkick the Coverage” website, is becoming well-established as a modern-day delight. Jason, who has morphed into something of a sage after playing football at Ball State and earning his spurs as a highly-admired sports writer for the Kansas City Star, just wrote “a masterpiece” for Outkick.com ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC, Western Kentucky Football Match Up Set For Oct. 24 At 4 p.m.

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team has one game on the fall 2020 schedule, at Western Kentucky on Oct. 24. This contest against the Hilltoppers kicks off at 4:00 p.m. (E.D.T.). WKU is on central time in Bowling Green, Ky., so the local kick time is 3:00 p.m. (C.D.T.) in Houchens-Smith Stadium. The game will air on either ESPN3 or ESPN+. UTC is 8-5 ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Signs Defender Wilfred Williams

Chattanooga FC is pleased to announce the signing of defender Wilfred Williams to the club. Wilfred comes to the Scenic City with a slew of experience at every level of American soccer. Williams played for CFC once in 2018 against Detroit City FC. Most recently, Williams played for the Oakland Roots. “He came in and played with us last week, and he’s done really well” said ... (click for more)


