Woman, 66, Shot Early Monday Morning On Bennett Avenue

A woman, 66, was shot early Monday on Bennett Avenue.
At approximately 12:30 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a Shots Fired call in the 2200 block of Bennett Avenue.
Upon arrival, police located and spoke with a woman suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS.
Police were told that the woman was outside her residence when struck.
Property damage to the residence was also observed by investigators.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.