Woman, 66, Shot Early Monday Morning On Bennett Avenue

A woman, 66, was shot early Monday on Bennett Avenue.

At approximately 12:30 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a Shots Fired call in the 2200 block of Bennett Avenue.

Upon arrival, police located and spoke with a woman suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS.

Property damage to the residence was also observed by investigators. Police were told that the woman was outside her residence when struck.