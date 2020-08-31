Chattooga And Walker Counties Each Have Another COVID Death; Georgia Has 28 Deaths
Monday, August 31, 2020
Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been an additional 28 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 5,632.
There were 1,523 new cases as that total reached 270,471 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 24,604, up 32 from Sunday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 860 cases; 17 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 558 cases, up 5; 6 deaths, up 1; 32 hospitalizations, down 1
Dade County: 196 cases, up 4; 3 deaths; 14 hospitalizations
Walker County: 1,025 cases; 22 deaths, up 1; 51 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 3,989 cases, up 18; 51 deaths; 212 hospitalizations