Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been an additional 28 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 5,632.There were 1,523 new cases as that total reached 270,471 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 24,604, up 32 from Sunday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 860 cases; 17 deaths; 62 hospitalizationsChattooga County: 558 cases, up 5; 6 deaths, up 1; 32 hospitalizations, down 1Dade County: 196 cases, up 4; 3 deaths; 14 hospitalizationsWalker County: 1,025 cases; 22 deaths, up 1; 51 hospitalizationsWhitfield County: 3,989 cases, up 18; 51 deaths; 212 hospitalizations

Hamilton County Has Another COVID Death And 57 New Cases; State Has 7 More Deaths

Chattooga And Walker Counties Each Have Another COVID Death; Georgia Has 28 Deaths

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

There has been another COVID-19-related death in Hamilton County, the county Health Department announced on Monday, bringing the toll to 75. An additional 57 coronavirus cases were reported ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been an additional 28 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 5,632. There were 1,523 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)