Hamilton County Has Another COVID Death And 57 New Cases; State Has 7 More Deaths

There has been another COVID-19-related death in Hamilton County, the county Health Department announced on Monday, bringing the toll to 75.



An additional 57 coronavirus cases were reported in Hamilton County, bringing the new total to 7,947.

Health Department officials said 6,370 people have recovered from the coronavirus and there are currently 1,502 active cases.

There are 51 COVID patients in Chattanooga hospitals, plus two that are suspected. Those include 32 Hamilton County residents. There are 14 patients in intensive care.

Tennessee had seven more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 1,754, state Health Department officials said.



There were 1,818 new cases in the state for a total of 154,933.



The state had 38 more patients hospitalized to bring that total to 6,878.



There have been 116,864 people recover from the virus in Tennessee.



Testing numbers are above 2.197 million across the state.



Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 27,120 cases, up 144; 387 deaths, up 2



Davidson County: 23,474 cases, up 44; 259 deaths, up 1



Knox County: 6,429 cases, up 93; 57 deaths



Bledsoe County: 775 cases; 4 deaths



Bradley County: 2,473 cases, up 5; 16 deaths



Franklin County: 492 cases, up 4; 4 deaths



Grundy County: 149 cases; 2 deaths



Marion County: 325 cases; 7 deaths



McMinn County: 791 cases; 23 deaths



Meigs County: 162 cases; 2 deaths



Monroe County: 749 cases, up 11; 15 deaths



Polk County: 327 cases, up 1; 10 deaths



Rhea County: 652 cases, up 5; 4 deaths, up 1



Sequatchie County: 142 cases; 1 death